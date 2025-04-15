Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Volkswagen has launched the latest generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan in India. It will be retailed as the company's flagship SUV. The third-generation Tiguan will be offered in a sole R-Line variant, which will be available in limited quantities and be sold as a full CBU (Completely Built Unit) import. The next-gen Tiguan comes with a ton of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Price, Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available at an introductory price of Rs 48,99,900 lakh (ex-showroom), which is roughly Rs 11 lakh more expensive than its second-generation standard predecessor, which was brought to India using the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. It is available in six colour options— Cipressino Green Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect, Oyster Silver Metallic, and Persimmon Red Metallic.

In India, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will rival against other entry-level luxury SUVs such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes Benz GLA, and other electric SUVs such as the BMW iX1 LWB and BYD Sealion 7.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Specifications

The SUV comes equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine which produces a power output of 201.2 bhp and a torque of 320 Nm. It is mated with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The company claims that the Tiguan R-Line can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and attain a top speed of 229 kmph. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 12.58 kmpl.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design

As the newly launched Tiguan comes under the R-Line family, it differs from the standard Tiguan. The R-Line features sleeker headlights with a connected LED strip compared to its predecessor in India. Lower down, the SUV has a massive mesh-patterned air dam with a silver lip. To enhance the sporty side of the VW R-line, chrome has been used to a minimum on the vehicle's fascia.

The Tiguan R-line comes with 19-inch alloy wheels with minimal body cladding. Meanwhile, the rear portion of the SUV boasts a large light bar with a smoked effect and a roof spoiler up above.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior, Features

The cabin of the Tiguan R-Line has an all-black colour theme with blue stitching on the dashboard and sports seats. At the centre, there is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which features climate control functions and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The right side of the cabin features a three-spoke steering wheel with 'R' badging placed right in front of the driver and a 10.3 inch digital instrument cluster.

The Tiguan R-Line includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, massaging front seats, brushed stainless steel pedals, wireless charging for two phones, and ADAS level 2. Notably, the India-spec Tiguan R-Line sports Volkswagen Park Assist Plus tech, which helps the driver search for parking spaces and execute parking manoeuvers without the driver's intervention.