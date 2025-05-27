Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India For Rs 53 Lakh: Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Volkswagen has finally launched the much-awaited hot hatchback Volkswagen Golf GTI in India. It is the second performance-oriented GTI model available in India after the Volkswagen Polo GTI, which was launched in 2010 and got discontinued in 2022. The new Golf GTI has also become the most expensive vehicle that Volkswagen sells in India.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Price, rivals

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is priced at Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will be brought to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, and the first batch of the 150 units has already been sold out. The German automaker will allot more units depending on the demand for the vehicle. It comes in four colour options: Moonstone Grey, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White, and Kings Red Metallic. In India, the Volkswagen Golf GTI will rival the Mini Cooper S.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Design

The Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts a clean design with lots of sporty design elements, such as dual-pod LED headlamps with LED DRLs, an illuminated VW logo that looks great, especially at night, a honeycomb design on the front bumper that enhances an aggressive look, and five-piece fog lamps mounted in an X pattern.

The overall design of the hatchback follows a clean design, showcasing a tidy look. It has a lower stance than the standard VW Golf, and the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels add to the stance. On the front doors, ‘GTI’ badging is provided to indicate that the vehicle is the sporty version of the standard VW Golf. At the back, the new hatchback features clean wrap-around LED taillights, a bold rear bumper design with twin exhaust outlets that complement the overall design of the car.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior and fetaures

Inside the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the German automaker has provided an all-black minimalist interior. The user-friendly dashboard is provided with two digital displays, which include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a three-spoke steering wheel. It comes with 30-colour ambient lightning spread across the car to provide a modern look. The front seats feature thick side bolsters wrapped in the iconic Tartan upholstery. Even though the vehicle has a lower and sportier stance, the vehicle seems to be practical compared to its immediate rival.

The key features of the Volkswagen Golf GTI include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a 7-speaker audio system, and connected car tech.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Specifications

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine, which produces a power output of 241.6 bhp and a peak torque of 370 Nm. It comes mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) which powers the front wheel of the car. The VW Golf GTI can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds to achieve a top speed of 250 kmph.