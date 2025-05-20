ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen Golf GTI Set To Be Launched Next Week: Launch Date, Specifications, Features, More

Hyderabad: Volkswagen is all set to launch the Volkswagen Golf GTI this week. The hot hatchback will be launched in India on May 26, 2025, which will come through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route to the country. Pre-bookings of the Volkswagen Golf GTI commenced from May 5, 2025, and deliveries of the vehicle are expected to begin next month. The Golf GTI is expected to arrive in India, retaining similar specifications and features present in the global model launched in 2020.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected Price, Rivals

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh; the official pricing to be revealed after its official launch. In India, the Volkswagen Golf GTI would rival the Mini Cooper S.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected Design

The sporty hatchback would come with a matrix LED headlamp, a larger honeycomb-designed air-dams which hold X-shaped fog lights. It could get a “GTI” badging on the tailgate, the sides, and just below the Volkswagen logo. The vehicle would come equipped with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an option to upgrade to 19-inch wheels. It is expected to feature twin chrome exhaust tips, roof spoilers, and smoked LED tail lights.