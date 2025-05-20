ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen Golf GTI Set To Be Launched Next Week: Launch Date, Specifications, Features, More

Set to be launched on May 26, the pre-bookings of the Volkswagen Golf GTI commenced from May 5, with deliveries expected to begin next month.

Volkswagen Golf GTI All Set To Be Launched This Week: Know All The Details We Know Till Now
The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be launched on May 26, 2025 in India. (Image Credit: Volkswagen)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: Volkswagen is all set to launch the Volkswagen Golf GTI this week. The hot hatchback will be launched in India on May 26, 2025, which will come through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route to the country. Pre-bookings of the Volkswagen Golf GTI commenced from May 5, 2025, and deliveries of the vehicle are expected to begin next month. The Golf GTI is expected to arrive in India, retaining similar specifications and features present in the global model launched in 2020.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected Price, Rivals

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh; the official pricing to be revealed after its official launch. In India, the Volkswagen Golf GTI would rival the Mini Cooper S.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected Design

The sporty hatchback would come with a matrix LED headlamp, a larger honeycomb-designed air-dams which hold X-shaped fog lights. It could get a “GTI” badging on the tailgate, the sides, and just below the Volkswagen logo. The vehicle would come equipped with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an option to upgrade to 19-inch wheels. It is expected to feature twin chrome exhaust tips, roof spoilers, and smoked LED tail lights.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected Interior, Features

It is expected that the Golf GTI could likely come with a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel with a GTI clasp, a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster with GTI-specific graphics, a seven-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging functionality, and more.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected Engine, Powertrain

The Volkswagen Golf GTI would be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 261.3 bhp and a maximum torque of 370 Nm. It could be mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which would make the car go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250 kmph.

