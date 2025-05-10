Vodafone Idea (Vi) Starts 5G Trials In Delhi, Wider Rollout To Start Soon

Hyderabad: Following the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh, Patna, and Mumbai, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has finally started testing the network in the national capital of India.

Several Vi users in Delhi received a message confirming the commencement of the 5G trial in their city. However, it appears to be limited to selected consumers currently and will be available to others very soon. Selected consumers in Delhi can now tap into the telecom operator's 5G network and get download speeds above 100 Mbps.

Vi Customer Care confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that they have started a trial phase of Vi 5G in Delhi for select customers. "We are rolling out 5G in a phased manner and expanding 5G coverage across cities," it said.

Based on user posts on X, Vodafone Idea's 5G internet speed varies by region. While some users could only get download speeds up to 75 Mbps, others reported speeds over 100 Mbps. One user, @The_GauravS on X, posted a screenshot of 170 Mbps download speed via Fast.com.

Last month (April 2025), Vi announced the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna. Vodafone Idea partnered with Samsung to integrate energy-efficient infrastructure for its 5G services. The company claims to have implemented an AI-based Self-Organising Networks (SON) system to automatically optimise the 5G network performance to provide a seamless and reliable network experience.

Vi had also announced the launch of 5G network in 11 major cricket stadiums in April—in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam—just in time for the ongoing T20 Indian Premier League (IPL), allowing its customers to experience high-speed mobile internet at those venues.

This followed the rollout of the telecom operator's 5G rollout in Mumbai in March 2025. Vi had announced its plans to expand 5G services to Delhi and Bengaluru by May. While the 5G trial has commenced in the national capital, Bengaluru is still waiting for the rollout.

Vodafone Idea currently offers both prepaid and postpaid plans for 5G services. While the prepaid plans come with unlimited 5G data usage along with unlimited calling and other benefits, postpaid plans come with fixed data usage limits.

The cheapest Vi 5G prepaid plan costs Rs 299 and offers 1GB 4G data per day for a validity of 28 days in addition to unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. The cheapest Vi 5G postpaid plan costs Rs 451 and comes with 50GB data with unlimited night data from 12 AM to 6 AM in addition to unlimited calling, 3,000 SMS per month, data rollover, and one subscription from available service options.