IMC 2025: Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Vi Protect To Tackle Spams, Scams, And Cyber Attacks

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched an AI-powered initiative, Vi Protect, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. It aims to enhance the safety and security of Vi users against spam and cyber threats. Vi Protect includes two main safety measures: an AI-based Voice Spam Detection System and an AI-driven Cyber Defence and Incident Response System. The former enables users to identify and flag fraudulent calls in real time, while the latter helps safeguard Vi's network and enterprise operations from potential cyberattacks.

The Vi Protect initiative is designed for both consumers and enterprise users. It enhances several existing and new security features in the network and protects Vi users from potential spam, scams, and cyberattacks.

Vi Voice Spam Detection System

The Voice Spam Detection System from Vi claims to identify and mark spam and fraudulent calls in real time using AI models, web crawlers, and customer feedback. It activates when a suspicious number tries to contact a Vi user. The screen will display a ‘Suspected Spam’ alert, allowing users to make an informed decision before answering the call. The system is considered reliable, compared to other third-party apps, as it is built directly into Vi’s network.