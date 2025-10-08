IMC 2025: Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Vi Protect To Tackle Spams, Scams, And Cyber Attacks
The Vi Protect includes two main safety measures - an AI-based Voice Spam Detection System and an AI-driven Cyber Defence and Incident Response System.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched an AI-powered initiative, Vi Protect, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. It aims to enhance the safety and security of Vi users against spam and cyber threats. Vi Protect includes two main safety measures: an AI-based Voice Spam Detection System and an AI-driven Cyber Defence and Incident Response System. The former enables users to identify and flag fraudulent calls in real time, while the latter helps safeguard Vi's network and enterprise operations from potential cyberattacks.
The Vi Protect initiative is designed for both consumers and enterprise users. It enhances several existing and new security features in the network and protects Vi users from potential spam, scams, and cyberattacks.
Vi Voice Spam Detection System
The Voice Spam Detection System from Vi claims to identify and mark spam and fraudulent calls in real time using AI models, web crawlers, and customer feedback. It activates when a suspicious number tries to contact a Vi user. The screen will display a ‘Suspected Spam’ alert, allowing users to make an informed decision before answering the call. The system is considered reliable, compared to other third-party apps, as it is built directly into Vi’s network.
It also offers an International Calling Display feature, which helps users easily recognise genuine or fake international calls. Additionally, the AI-powered Threat Analysis, integrated with Vi’s DNS, SMS, and voice gateways, detects and learns from new threat patterns.
Vi AI-based Cyber Defence and Incident Response System
The second key safety measure in the Vi Protect initiative is the AI-based Cyber Defence and Incident Response System. With the help of agentic and generative AI models, the new system is said to be able to detect, analyse, and neutralise threats within an hour.
The Cyber Defence system follows a five-step process, including Anomaly Detection, Contextualisation and Categorisation, Interface Engine Agent, Suggestive Intelligence, and Human Validation.
Future plans
The telecom company has also confirmed to extend its advanced protection to its enterprise clients. It is claimed that Vi Protect has already flagged over 600 million spam and scam calls and messages. Vi also plans to launch a real-time URL protection feature, which will scan and block suspicious links to stop phishing and malware attacks.