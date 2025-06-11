ETV Bharat / technology

Vi Officially Launches 5G Services In Bengaluru: Know Details About 5G Plans

Bengaluru: Following the launch in Delhi, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out 5G services in Bengaluru starting today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Currently, Vi has operational 5G network services in Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh.

Moreover, the telecom company has collaborated with Samsung to deploy advanced infrastructure and establish AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance in Bengaluru.

Vi 5G services in Bengaluru

In a press release, Vi mentioned that its users in Bengaluru with 5G-enabled phones can now experience their 5G services in the city. As part of the launch, the company offers an introductory unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from Rs 299.

Vi has already announced the launch of its 5G service in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Patna, and Mumbai. The latest 5G network expansion is part of the company’s plan to cover all 17 priority circles across India, where it has acquired 5G spectrum by August this year.