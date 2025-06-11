ETV Bharat / technology

Vi Officially Launches 5G Services In Bengaluru: Know Details About 5G Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially launched 5G services in Bengaluru. The telecom company has also enhanced its 4G services for Karnataka users.

Vi 5G services has been officially launched in Bengaluru. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST

Bengaluru: Following the launch in Delhi, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out 5G services in Bengaluru starting today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Currently, Vi has operational 5G network services in Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh.

Moreover, the telecom company has collaborated with Samsung to deploy advanced infrastructure and establish AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance in Bengaluru.

Vi 5G services in Bengaluru

In a press release, Vi mentioned that its users in Bengaluru with 5G-enabled phones can now experience their 5G services in the city. As part of the launch, the company offers an introductory unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from Rs 299.

Vi has already announced the launch of its 5G service in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Patna, and Mumbai. The latest 5G network expansion is part of the company’s plan to cover all 17 priority circles across India, where it has acquired 5G spectrum by August this year.

4G services upgraded in Karnataka

The telecom company states that it has upgraded its 4G network in Karnataka to deliver improved coverage, faster data speeds, and an enhanced user experience. It claimed to have deployed 900 MHz spectrum on nearly 3,000 sites to create a robust indoor coverage, doubled 2100MHz spectrum capacity across 1,800 sites, and added 2,100 MHz spectrum to another 1,000 locations. Additionally, Vi has boosted 1,800MHz capacity on over 4,100 sites, enhancing coverage and data traffic handling capabilities.

Vi 5G postpaid plans

Name of the planPlan priceData BenefitsOther Benefits
ViMax 451₹45150GB + Unlimited Night Data (12AM–6AM)Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover. Choose a subscription from the available options.
ViMax 551₹55190GB + Unlimited Night Data (12AM–6AM)Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover. Choose two subscriptions from the available options.
ViMax 751₹751150GB + Unlimited Night Data (12AM–6AM)Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover. Choose three subscriptions from the available options.
REDX-1201₹1201UnlimitedUnlimited calls, free international roaming pack, 4x airport lounge access. Subscriptions: Vi Games, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year mobile) and more.

Vi 5G prepaid plans

Plan priceDaily DataValidityBenefits
₹2991GB/day28 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data
₹3491.5GB/day28 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data, Weekend data rollover, Unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM)
₹5791.5GB/day56 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data, Weekend data rollover, Unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM)
₹8591.5GB/day84 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data, Weekend data rollover, Unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM)
₹3652GB/day28 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data, Weekend data rollover, Unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM)
₹6492GB/day56 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data, Weekend data rollover, Unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM)
₹9792GB/day84 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data, Weekend data rollover, Unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM), Vi Movies & TV Super Subscription
₹3,5992GB/day365 daysUnlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Unlimited 5G data, Weekend data rollover, Unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM)
