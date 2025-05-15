ETV Bharat / technology

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Officially Launches 5G In Delhi: Bengaluru And Mysuru Are Next In Line

New Delhi: Following the commencement of a trial phase for the 5G network in Delhi last week, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially launched the service in the national capital on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Delhi joins Vi's 5G footprint as part of the initial phase of the rollout, which has already seen launches in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna.

The telecom operator has confirmed its plans to roll out 5G in all 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum, by August 2025. Vodafone confirmed that cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru are next on the map, with rollouts underway across other key markets in the remaining circles. Part of Vi’s Rs 55,000 crore capex, the 5G rollout will take over three years to complete, the company said.

For Delhi NCR, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to build its next-gen 5G infrastructure, which offers enhanced energy efficiency and lighter hardware, the company explained. "Vi has also deployed AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to further optimise network performance and uses a 5G Non-StandAlone (NSA) architecture, ensuring smooth transitions between 4G and 5G for users’ seamless experience," it said in a press note.

During the 5G testing in Delhi last week, several Vi consumers in the capital reported getting download speeds in the range of 75 Mbps to 170 Mbps. The speeds varied based on the region.

Vodafone Idea highlighted that 70 per cent of eligible users in Mumbai are already experiencing Vi’s 5G services, and about 20 per cent of its data traffic is already being carried on the 5G network. Notably, Vodafone Idea launched its 5G service in India in March this year, starting with Mumbai.

In April, Vi announced the launch of 5G network in 11 major cricket stadiums— Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam—just in time for the T20 Indian Premier League (IPL), allowing its customers to experience high-speed mobile internet at those venues. In the same month, Vi expanded its 5G coverage to Chandigarh and Patna.