Vodafone Idea Finally Launches 5G Services: Check All Vi 5G Prepaid And Postpaid Plans

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea has finally joined the 5G race in India with the launch of commercial 5G services in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The telecom operator will expand the 5G coverage across India in a phased manner with Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, and Karnataka being next in line to get the service.

"The wait is over! Now enjoy lightning fast speeds in Mumbai with Vi 5G. Enjoy Unlimited 5G with our special launch offer recharge of Rs 299," Vodafone Idea said in an X post. "Hang in there as we roll out our 5G in more cities."

Vodafone Idea has also launched a new microsite dedicated to the new service and its benefits. The page also lists all the prepaid and postpaid plans for Vi 5G. Additionally, it mentions the upcoming arrival of 5G coverage in Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, and Karnataka in April 2025. Users will be able to access Vi 5G services using their existing SIM card in a 5G-compatible handset.

Vodafone Idea 5G Prepaid Plans

1GB data per day: Vodafone Idea 5G prepaid plans start at Rs 299, offering 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data.

1.5GB data per day: The Vi 5G prepaid plan worth Rs 349 offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. In addition to unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data, this pack also features weekend data rollover as well as unlimited 4G night data from 12 am to 6 am. The same benefits are offered by Rs 579 and Rs 859 plans with a validity of 56 days and 84 days, respectively.

2GB data per day: The Vi 5G prepaid plan worth Rs 365 offers 2GB data per day for 28 days, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. Additionally, this pack features weekend data rollover and unlimited 4G data from 12 am to 12 pm. The same benefits are offered by Rs 649, Rs 979, and Rs 3,599 packs with a validity of 56 days, 84 days, and 365 days. The 979 prepaid pack from Vodafone Idea also comes with a subscription to Vi Movies & TV Super plan, which gives access to 16 OTT apps and 400 TV channels, including ZEE5, SonyLIV, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax, and more.