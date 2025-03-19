Vodafone Idea Finally Launches 5G Services: Check All Vi 5G Prepaid And Postpaid Plans

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea has finally joined the 5G race in India with the launch of commercial 5G services in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The telecom operator will expand the 5G coverage across India in a phased manner with Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, and Karnataka being next in line to get the service.
"The wait is over! Now enjoy lightning fast speeds in Mumbai with Vi 5G. Enjoy Unlimited 5G with our special launch offer recharge of Rs 299," Vodafone Idea said in an X post. "Hang in there as we roll out our 5G in more cities."
Vodafone Idea has also launched a new microsite dedicated to the new service and its benefits. The page also lists all the prepaid and postpaid plans for Vi 5G. Additionally, it mentions the upcoming arrival of 5G coverage in Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, and Karnataka in April 2025. Users will be able to access Vi 5G services using their existing SIM card in a 5G-compatible handset.
Vodafone Idea 5G Prepaid Plans
1GB data per day: Vodafone Idea 5G prepaid plans start at Rs 299, offering 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data.
1.5GB data per day: The Vi 5G prepaid plan worth Rs 349 offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. In addition to unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data, this pack also features weekend data rollover as well as unlimited 4G night data from 12 am to 6 am. The same benefits are offered by Rs 579 and Rs 859 plans with a validity of 56 days and 84 days, respectively.
2GB data per day: The Vi 5G prepaid plan worth Rs 365 offers 2GB data per day for 28 days, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. Additionally, this pack features weekend data rollover and unlimited 4G data from 12 am to 12 pm. The same benefits are offered by Rs 649, Rs 979, and Rs 3,599 packs with a validity of 56 days, 84 days, and 365 days. The 979 prepaid pack from Vodafone Idea also comes with a subscription to Vi Movies & TV Super plan, which gives access to 16 OTT apps and 400 TV channels, including ZEE5, SonyLIV, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax, and more.
|Plan Cost
|Data Per Day
|Validity
|Included Benefits
|₹299
|1GB/day
|28 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data.
|₹349
|1.5GB/day
|28 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM).
|₹579
|1.5GB/day
|56 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM).
|₹859
|1.5GB/day
|84 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM).
|₹365
|2GB/day
|28 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM).
|₹649
|2GB/day
|56 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM).
|₹979
|2GB/day
|84 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM), Vi Movies & TV Super subscription.
|₹3,599
|2GB/day
|365 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM).
Vodafone Idea 5G Postpaid Plans
Vi Max 451: This pack costs Rs 451 per month and comes with unlimited calls, 50GB data + unlimited night data (12 am to 6 am), data rollover, and 3000 SMS per month. The plan lets users choose one subscription from available services, which include Vi Movies & TV (with free 3 months of ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and more), 1 year of mobile-only subscription of JioHotstar, 360 days of mobile-only subscription of SonyLIV, 1 year of Sun NXT, 1 year access to special discount at EaseMyTrip, and 1 year of Norton Mobile Security.
Vi Max 551: This pack costs Rs 551 per month and comes with 90GB data in addition to all the benefits of Vi Max 451. The Vi Max 551 also lets users choose two subscriptions, and the available options also include 6 months of Amazon Prime and 1 year of Swiggy.
Vi Max 751: This pack costs Rs 751 per month and comes with 150GB data in addition to all the benefits of Vi Max 551. However, the 751 pack lets users pick three subscriptions.
REDX 1201: This pack costs Rs 1201 per month and comes with unlimited data, free international roaming pack, 4x airport lounge access, and subscription to Vi Games, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year mobile), and SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Swiggy, EaseMyTrip, and Norton.
|Plan Name
|Cost (₹/Month)
|Data
|Included Benefits
|Vi Max 451
|₹451
|50GB + unlimited night data (12AM–6AM)
Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover.
Choose one subscription from available options.
|Vi Max 551
|₹551
|90GB + unlimited night data (12AM–6AM)
Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover.
Choose two subscriptions from available options.
|Vi Max 751
|₹751
|150GB + unlimited night data (12AM–6AM)
Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover.
Choose three subscriptions from available options.
|REDX 1201
|₹1201
|Unlimited
Unlimited calls, free international roaming pack, 4x airport lounge access.
Subscriptions: Vi Games, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year mobile), and more.
