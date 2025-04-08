ETV Bharat / technology

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Connectivity To Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Indian Cities - Just In Time For IPL

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the expansion of its 5G services to major cricket stadiums in 11 cities across India. This follows the launch of the company's commercial 5G services in Mumbai last month and coincides with the ongoing T-20 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being held at these venues.

As per the company, the Vodafone Idea 5G service is now available at cricket stadiums in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam.

The 5G service at these sites will help Vi users get access to high-speed internet connectivity, just like Airtel and Jio subscribers. Vi customers with 5G-enabled devices can change their network settings to access the 5G network within these stadiums.

To manage the expected high user traffic during cricket matches at the stadiums, Vi has upgraded its infrastructure, with key improvements being the deployment of additional 5G network sites and the incorporation of advanced technologies like BTS and Massive MIMO. The company has installed 53 new 5G sites, enhanced the capacity of 44 existing sites, and deployed 9 Cell On Wheels (CoW) units around the stadiums. These measures are expected to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity at these venues during high footfall.