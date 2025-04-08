Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Connectivity To Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Indian Cities - Just In Time For IPL

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the expansion of its 5G services to major cricket stadiums in 11 cities across India. This follows the launch of the company's commercial 5G services in Mumbai last month and coincides with the ongoing T-20 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being held at these venues.
As per the company, the Vodafone Idea 5G service is now available at cricket stadiums in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam.
The 5G service at these sites will help Vi users get access to high-speed internet connectivity, just like Airtel and Jio subscribers. Vi customers with 5G-enabled devices can change their network settings to access the 5G network within these stadiums.
To manage the expected high user traffic during cricket matches at the stadiums, Vi has upgraded its infrastructure, with key improvements being the deployment of additional 5G network sites and the incorporation of advanced technologies like BTS and Massive MIMO. The company has installed 53 new 5G sites, enhanced the capacity of 44 existing sites, and deployed 9 Cell On Wheels (CoW) units around the stadiums. These measures are expected to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity at these venues during high footfall.
Notably, Airtel last month also announced enhancements to its network infrastructure at stadiums across India ahead of IPL 2025 to provide better connectivity to its subscribers present at the venues during cricket matches.
Vi 5G connectivity across stadiums
Vi 5G connectivity is currently only available in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company plans to expand the 5G coverage across the country in a phased manner, starting with Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, and Karnataka being next in line. With the ongoing IPL 2025, the Vi 5G is now operational in the following stadiums across 11 Indian cities:
- Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
- Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)
- Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru)
- Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam)
- Eden Gardens (Kolkata)
- Ekana Stadium (Lucknow)
- M A Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)
- Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium (Mullanpur, Chandigarh)
- Namo Stadium (Ahmedabad)
- Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Hyderabad)
- Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur)
For customers who want to watch IPL 2025 from the comfort of their homes, Vodafone Idea is also offering prepaid recharge packs with bundled Jio Hotstar subscription. These packs start at Rs 101 per month and go as high as Rs 3,699 for a year.
Also read: Vodafone Idea 5G: Check All Vi 5G Prepaid And Postpaid Plans