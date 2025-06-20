Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 3D Curved Display, Dimensity 7300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India. The device features a 3D-curved FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support and runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.
The phone is claimed to have the segment’s slimmest 3D-curved display. Moreover, the handset comes with several AI-powered features as well.
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Price, availability, offers
The new phone is available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 26,999. It comes in three colourways: Freestyle White, Nebula Purple, and Fest Gold.
Interested customers can buy the device via Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail partner stores, starting from June 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST.
As part of the launch offer, buyers can opt for cashback of up to 10 per cent on SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank credit cards, or get up to 10 months Zero Down payment.
|Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Variant-Wise Pricing
|Storage Variant
|Price
|Colour Options
|Availability
|Launch Offers
|8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs 24,999
|Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Retail Stores (from June 27, 2025, 12:00 PM IST)
|Up to 10% cashback on SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, Federal Bank credit cards; Up to 10 months Zero Down payment
|8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|Rs 26,999
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Specifications
It features a 6.77-inch 3D-curved FHD+ AMOLED (2392 x 1080 pixels resolution) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In terms of optics, the Y400 Pro 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 32MP front-facing camera. The device houses a 5,500mAh battery with 90W of fast wired charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
As the device runs Funtouch OS 15, it features AI features such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, AI Live Text, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Erase 2.0.
|Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: At A Glance
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|6.77-inch 3D-curved FHD+ AMOLED, 2392 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
|RAM & Storage
|8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual setup: 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery & Charging
|5,500mAh, 90W fast wired charging
|Operating System
|FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15
|AI Features
|IP Rating
|IP65 dust and water resistance