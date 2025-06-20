ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 3D Curved Display, Dimensity 7300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India. The device features a 3D-curved FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support and runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The phone is claimed to have the segment’s slimmest 3D-curved display. Moreover, the handset comes with several AI-powered features as well.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Price, availability, offers

The new phone is available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 26,999. It comes in three colourways: Freestyle White, Nebula Purple, and Fest Gold.

Interested customers can buy the device via Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail partner stores, starting from June 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST.