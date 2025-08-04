Vivo Y400 5G WIth 120Hz AMOLED Display, 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y400 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging. It runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It will now join the likes of the Vivo Y400 Pro handset, which was launched in June this year.
Vivo Y400 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo Y400 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 23,999. It is available in two colour options: Glam White and Olive Green.
The handset can be purchased from the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail outlets. Interested customers can pre-book the device from August 4, 2025. It will be available for the first sale on August 7, 2025.
As part of the launch, Vivo offers a cashback of up to 10 per cent on select banks, which include SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank.
|Vivo Y400 5G: Price
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 21,999
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rs 23,999
Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications
The Vivo Y400 5G features a Baroque nacre texture design and a slim profile. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Dotch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and SGS Eye protection certification. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It comes with stereo speakers with a 400 per cent volume boost.
The device boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It comes with Underwater Photography mode. The handset features a 32MP front-facing camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. The device runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.
It comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. As the Y400 5G runs on FuntouchOS 15, it comes with an AI suite, which includes features such as AI Erase 2.0, AI Photo Enhance, AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, AI Documents, Screen Translation, Circle to Search with Google, and AI Superlink.
|Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|RAM + Storage
|8GB RAM, up to 256 GB storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh battery
|Charging capacity
|90W
|Operating system
|Funtouch 15 based on Android 15