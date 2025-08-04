ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Y400 5G WIth 120Hz AMOLED Display, 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo has introduced the Vivo Y400 5G in India. The phone features an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and more.

Vivo Y400 5G WIth 120Hz AMOLED Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Vivo Y400 5G will be live for sale on August 7, 2025. (Image Credit: Vivo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y400 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging. It runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It will now join the likes of the Vivo Y400 Pro handset, which was launched in June this year.

Vivo Y400 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo Y400 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 23,999. It is available in two colour options: Glam White and Olive Green.

The handset can be purchased from the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail outlets. Interested customers can pre-book the device from August 4, 2025. It will be available for the first sale on August 7, 2025.

As part of the launch, Vivo offers a cashback of up to 10 per cent on select banks, which include SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank.

Vivo Y400 5G: Price
8GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 21,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 23,999

Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y400 5G features a Baroque nacre texture design and a slim profile. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Dotch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and SGS Eye protection certification. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It comes with stereo speakers with a 400 per cent volume boost.

The device boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It comes with Underwater Photography mode. The handset features a 32MP front-facing camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. The device runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

It comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. As the Y400 5G runs on FuntouchOS 15, it comes with an AI suite, which includes features such as AI Erase 2.0, AI Photo Enhance, AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, AI Documents, Screen Translation, Circle to Search with Google, and AI Superlink.

Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications
Features Details
Display120Hz | 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM + Storage8GB RAM, up to 256 GB storage
Rear Camera50MP + 2MP
Front Camera32MP
Battery6,000mAh battery
Charging capacity90W
Operating systemFuntouch 15 based on Android 15
Also Read: Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y400 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging. It runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It will now join the likes of the Vivo Y400 Pro handset, which was launched in June this year.

Vivo Y400 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo Y400 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 23,999. It is available in two colour options: Glam White and Olive Green.

The handset can be purchased from the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail outlets. Interested customers can pre-book the device from August 4, 2025. It will be available for the first sale on August 7, 2025.

As part of the launch, Vivo offers a cashback of up to 10 per cent on select banks, which include SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank.

Vivo Y400 5G: Price
8GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 21,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rs 23,999

Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y400 5G features a Baroque nacre texture design and a slim profile. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Dotch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and SGS Eye protection certification. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It comes with stereo speakers with a 400 per cent volume boost.

The device boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It comes with Underwater Photography mode. The handset features a 32MP front-facing camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. The device runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

It comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. As the Y400 5G runs on FuntouchOS 15, it comes with an AI suite, which includes features such as AI Erase 2.0, AI Photo Enhance, AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, AI Documents, Screen Translation, Circle to Search with Google, and AI Superlink.

Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications
Features Details
Display120Hz | 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM + Storage8GB RAM, up to 256 GB storage
Rear Camera50MP + 2MP
Front Camera32MP
Battery6,000mAh battery
Charging capacity90W
Operating systemFuntouch 15 based on Android 15
Also Read: Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIVO Y400 5G PRICEVIVO Y400 5G SPECIFICATIONSVIVO Y400 5G OFFERSVIVOVIVO Y400 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.