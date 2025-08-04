ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Y400 5G WIth 120Hz AMOLED Display, 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y400 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging. It runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It will now join the likes of the Vivo Y400 Pro handset, which was launched in June this year.

Vivo Y400 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo Y400 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 23,999. It is available in two colour options: Glam White and Olive Green.

The handset can be purchased from the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail outlets. Interested customers can pre-book the device from August 4, 2025. It will be available for the first sale on August 7, 2025.

As part of the launch, Vivo offers a cashback of up to 10 per cent on select banks, which include SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank.