Vivo Y31 Series 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo Y31 Series 5G in India. It includes the Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G handsets. The Vivo Y31 5G features a 120Hz HD+ LCD panel, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G features a 120Hz FHD+ panel, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Both handsets pack a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging support and run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Vivo Y31 Series 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo Y31 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. It comes in Rose Red and Diamond Green colours.

The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999. It comes in Mocha Brown and Dreamy White shades.

Both handsets will be available for purchase via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and Vivo authorised offline retail stores.