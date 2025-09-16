Vivo Y31 Series 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The Vivo Y31 Series 5G includes two handsets, namely, the Vivo Y31 5G and the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo Y31 Series 5G in India. It includes the Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G handsets. The Vivo Y31 5G features a 120Hz HD+ LCD panel, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G features a 120Hz FHD+ panel, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup.
Both handsets pack a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging support and run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.
Vivo Y31 Series 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo Y31 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. It comes in Rose Red and Diamond Green colours.
The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999. It comes in Mocha Brown and Dreamy White shades.
Both handsets will be available for purchase via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and Vivo authorised offline retail stores.
As part of the launch, interested customers can opt for an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 or an 8-month Zero Down Payment option.
|Vivo Y31 Series 5G: Key Details
|Model
|RAM + storage
|Price
|Colour
|Availability
|Vivo Y31 5G
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,999
|Rose Red | Diamond Green
|Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and Vivo authorised offline retail stores
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,999
|Vivo Y31 Pro 5G
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 18,999
|Mocha Brown | Dreamy White
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 20,999
Vivo Y31 Series 5G: Specifications
The Vivo Y31 5G comes with a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device carries a dual-rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and a 0.08MP secondary camera. It comes with an 8MP front camera.
The device packs a 6,500 mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. It runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. The phone has an IP64 ratingf for dust and water resistance and a MIL-STD-810H certification.
The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,050 nits. It comes equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The CPU is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, which supports 4K video recording. It features an 8MP front camera.
The handset houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. The device has an IP68 + IP69 IP rating for dust and water resistance and has a MIL-STD-810H certification.
|Features
|Vivo Y31 5G
|Vivo Y31 Pro 5G
|Display
|120 Hz | 6.68-inch HD+ LCD
|120 Hz |6.72-inch FHD+ LCD
|Processor
|Dimensity 6300 (6nm)
|Dimensity 7300 (4nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G615 MC2
|RAM + Storage
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 0.08MP, LED flash
|50MP + 2MP depth, 4K video
|Front Camera
|8MP (f/2.0)
|8MP (f/2.05)
|Battery
|6500mAh
|Charging capacity
|44W fast charging support
|Operating System
|FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15
|Dust/water resistance
|IP68 + IP69, MIL-STD-810H
|IP64, MIL-STD-810H