Vivo Y19e With Big Screen And Big Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo Y19e budget smartphone in India. It is the latest addition to the Y series. The Vivo Y19e sports a 6.74-inch LCD display. It features a Unisoc T7225 chipset which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Notably, it comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. The handset packs in a 5,500mAh battery. Moreover, the device includes an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Vivo Y19e: Price, Availability

In India, the Vivo Y19e is priced at Rs 7,999 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset is available in two colour options-- Majestic Green and Titanium Silver shades. Customers can purchase this phone via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and major retail stores.

Vivo Y19e: Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 X 1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 260 PPI. It comes equipped with a Unisoc T7225 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 2TB. The handset boasts a dual camera setup which includes a 13MP primary rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 0.08MP secondary camera with f/3.0 aperture. It features a 5MP front-facing camera.

The Vivo Y15e houses a 5,500mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The smartphone comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance. It runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

