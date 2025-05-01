Vivo Y19 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo Y19 5G smartphone in India. The budget-friendly handset will succeed the Vivo Y18 and comes with an HD+ LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It features a 13MP dual rear camera setup and runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y19 5G: Price, Offers, Availability

The Vivo Y19 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499 the 4GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 11,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999. It is available in two colour options: Majestic Green and Titanium Silver.

The budget-friendly handset can be purchased online via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. As per Vivo, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Vivo Y19 5G can be availed at a three-month no-cost EMI offer with zero down payment facility.

Vivo Y19 5G: Specifications

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 700 nits, a 264 ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density, 70 per cent NTSC colour gamut coverage, and TUV Rheinland certification for blue light reduction. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

The handset boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 0.08MP secondary camera with an f/3.0 aperture. A 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture is provided. The phone packs a 5500mAh battery with 15W charging support. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. Moreover, this phone features AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents.

