Vivo X300 Global Variant Listed At Geekbench, To Be Launched Soon With Dimensity 9500 Chipset And 200MP Camera

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo is preparing to launch a new flagship smartphone in its X series. It is expected to be named as Vivo X300 Series, which could include the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro handsets. The launch is expected to occur in China next month.

Ahead of its official debut, a new smartphone, which is believed to be the international standard model of the Vivo X300, has appeared on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking platform.

This purported smartphone series is likely to feature MediaTek’s new chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which is expected to be based on 3nm technology. If this turns out to be true, then the purported Vivo X300 Series could compete with Android smartphones equipped with Qualcomm’s chipsets and Apple’s iPhones with Bionic processors.

Vivo X300: Geekbench details

According to Geekbench, the Vivo X300 is codenamed Vivo V2515, has scored 3,177 points in the single-core test and 9,701 points in the multi-core test on the Geekbench 6.5.0 test for Android phones.