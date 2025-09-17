Vivo X300 Global Variant Listed At Geekbench, To Be Launched Soon With Dimensity 9500 Chipset And 200MP Camera
The Vivo X300, codenamed Vivo V2515, has scored 3,177 points in the single-core Geekbench test.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo is preparing to launch a new flagship smartphone in its X series. It is expected to be named as Vivo X300 Series, which could include the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro handsets. The launch is expected to occur in China next month.
Ahead of its official debut, a new smartphone, which is believed to be the international standard model of the Vivo X300, has appeared on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking platform.
This purported smartphone series is likely to feature MediaTek’s new chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which is expected to be based on 3nm technology. If this turns out to be true, then the purported Vivo X300 Series could compete with Android smartphones equipped with Qualcomm’s chipsets and Apple’s iPhones with Bionic processors.
Vivo X300: Geekbench details
According to Geekbench, the Vivo X300 is codenamed Vivo V2515, has scored 3,177 points in the single-core test and 9,701 points in the multi-core test on the Geekbench 6.5.0 test for Android phones.
The listed device has 15GB of RAM and runs on Android 16. It also suggests that the handset runs on an octa-core chipset with a motherboard codenamed ‘k6993v1_64’.
As per the benchmarking platform, the CPU has a 4+3+1 architecture, and the listing showcases a prime CPU core with a 4.21 GHz clock speed, three cores capped at 3.50GHz, and four cores limited at 2.70Ghz. Notably, these frequencies are related to the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.
If this is true, then Vivo X300 would be one of the first smartphones to be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.
Vivo X300: Expected specifications
According to several reports online, Vivo’s Product Manager, Han Boxiao, recently teased the Vivo X300 Series on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform. The standard Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.
The device might boast a Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto lens. A 50MP camera is likely to be provided at the front.
After the Vivo X300 is officially launched in India, it will be the successor of the Vivo X200, which was launched last year. The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boasts a 50MP triple rear camera setup and features a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.