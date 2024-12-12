Vivo x200 Series Launched In India For Rs 65,999: Price, Features, Availability

Hyderabad: Vivo on Thursday launched its x200 Series in India at a starting price of Rs 65,999. Both the devices come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. The base model x200 comes with a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, whereas the Pro model comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo x200 Series: Price, Sale, and Availability

The Vivo X200 Pro is priced at Rs 94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, whereas the base variant costs Rs 65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 71,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

You can pre-book your device starting from December 12 to December 18, 2024, via Flipkart, Amazon, and the company's official website. The device will be available for purchase on December 19, 2024. The brand is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 9,500 on the purchase in addition to no-cost EMI for up to 24 months and an exchange bonus worth Rs 9,500.

Vivo x200 Series: Specifications

Display: The Vivo X200 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the standard model comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED 8T LTPS display with similar refresh rate.

Chipset: Both the devices run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Soc, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Camera: The Vivo x200 series has collaborated with Zeiss and sports a triple rear camera setup. The Pro model possesses a 50MP Sony LYT-818 sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide angle lens with autofocus, and a 200MP telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor with OIS support and 3.7x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Vivo x200 gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS support, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Both the phones have a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery, Charging, and OS: The Vivo x200 Pro model packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging support. The Vivo x200, on the other hand, gets a 5,800mAh battery with support for only 90W wired fast charging. The Vivo x200 series runs FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.