Vivo X200 FE To Launch In India Soon, Could Be An Affordable Version Of X200 Lineup

Hyderabad: The Vivo X200 FE smartphone is expected to be launched in India soon, expanding the X200 series, which already includes the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro flagship smartphones. Expected to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, the new FE model could present itself as the affordable version of the flagship phones and compete against the OnePlus 13s— another affordable version of a flagship smartphone, scheduled to launch on June 5, 2025, in India.

The Vivo X200 FE is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which is slated to be launched in China on May 29, along with the Vivo S30. A report from XpertPick highlights that the handset has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) official website, with the model number V2503, confirming an upcoming India launch.

Moreover, the publication also claims that the Vivo X200 FE has been spotted on the Singaporean statutory board, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website and Thailand’s NBTC website as well, with the same model number.

Vivo X200 FE: Expected Specifications

The publication has mentioned the expected specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, which could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to boast a triple rear camera setup, which could include a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. At the front, the handset could feature a 50MP sensor.

It is likely to house a 6,500mAh battery, which could support 90W fast charging. The smartphone could run FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. Vivo is expected to offer an OS upgrade of up to three years.