Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE in India. The X Fold 5 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh Silicon Carbon battery. Meanwhile, the X200 FE sports a 1.5K AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, and a 6,500mAh battery. Both devices run FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The Vivo X Fold 5 will rival the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 FE will join the X200 lineup along with the X200 Pro, launched last December.

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE: Price, availability

The Vivo X Fold 5 comes in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 1,49,999. It is available in a single Titanium Gray shade. The pre-booking for the device has already started and will be active until July 29, 2025. It will be available for sale from July 30, 2025.

The Vivo X200 FE is priced at Rs 54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 59,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The handset comes in three colours: Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey, and Frost Blue. The sale of the smartphone will start from July 23, 2025.

Both devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Vivo’s official website, along with leading retail partner outlets.

As part of the launch offer, customers with select credit cards (from SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, and Yes Bank) can avail an instant discount of up to 10 per cent, valid on both devices.

Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE Prices Device Configuration Price Vivo X Fold 5 16GB + 512GB Rs 1,49,999 Vivo X200 FE 12GB + 256GB Rs 54,999 16GB + 512GB Rs 59,999

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE: Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 5 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED cover display and an 8.03-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display, both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500nits. The device is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The foldable phone boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. It features a 20MP sensor on both inner and cover displays.

The handset houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 40W wireless charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The X Fold 5 has IP58, IP59, and IP59+ ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000nits. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. It has a 50MP front-facing camera.

The device packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. It comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The X200 FE runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.