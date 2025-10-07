ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo V60e With 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Vivo V60e has an IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo V60e in India. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 200MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It runs on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15.

The handset is available in two colour options. It has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V60e: Price and availability

The Vivo V60e comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 31,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999.

It comes in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options. The newly launched Vivo V60e 5G smartphone will be available for purchase in India via the company’s online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.