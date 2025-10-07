ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo V60e With 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Vivo V60e comes in three RAM and storage options with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The Vivo V60e has an IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: Vivo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo V60e in India. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 200MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It runs on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15.

The handset is available in two colour options. It has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V60e: Price and availability

The Vivo V60e comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 31,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999.

It comes in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options. The newly launched Vivo V60e 5G smartphone will be available for purchase in India via the company’s online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

RAM + StoragePriceColour optionsAvailability
8GB + 128GBRs 29,999

Elite Purple

Noble Gold

Vivo e-store

Flipkart

Amazon

8GB + 256GBRs 31,999
12GB + 256GBRs 33,999

Vivo V60e: Specifications

The Vivo V60e features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, Low Blue Light certification, and 1,600 nits of local brightness. It also features Diamond Shield Glass protection.

It comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V60e features a 200MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and an Aura Light, which can be used as the LED flash. It features a 50MP Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie camera with AI Aura Light portrait support.

The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo claims that the Vivo V60e is India’s first smartphone to be equipped with AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and Image Expander features.

It supports NFC, IR blaster, and a 360-degree Omnidirectional antenna for connectivity. As the V60e runs on FuntouchOS 15, it supports AI features such as Google's Gemini, AI Captions, AI Erase 3.0, and AI Smart Call Assistant.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Rear Camera200MP + 8MP ultrawide lens
Front Camera50MP
Battery6,500mAh
Charging capacity90W
Operating system (OS)FuntouchOS based on Android 15
