Vivo V60 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset, 50MP Triple Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo has introduced the Vivo V60 handset in India. It comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, a 120Hz quad-curved display and other features.

Vivo V60 is claimed to be India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,500mAh battery segment. (Image Credit: Vivo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo V60 smartphone in India. The handset features a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Vivo claims that the Vivo V60 is India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,500mAh battery segment. It is a camera-centric smartphone, which has been co-engineered in collaboration with Zeiss. The handset comes with IP68 and IP69 ingress protection ratings and features in three colours.

Vivo V60: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo V60 comes in four RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 36,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 38,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 40,999, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 45,999. It is available in three colours: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey.

The Vivo V60 comes in Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey shades. (Image Credit: Vivo)

Interested customers can buy the device via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores starting from August 19, 2025. They can avail an instant bank discount of up to 10 per cent on select bank cards, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank or up to 10 per cent exchange bonus. A no-cost EMI can also be opted for up to 6 months. Customers can also get a year’s free extended warranty.

As part of a bundled deal, the Vivo TWS 3e with ANC can be bought at Rs 1,499 and a 40 per cent discount in V-shield.

Vivo V60: Price
RAM + StoragePrice
8GB RAM + 128GB storageRs 36,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storageRs 38,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storageRs 40,999
16GB RAM + 512GB storageRs 45,999

Vivo V60: Specifications

The device features a 6.77-inch quad-curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 5,000 nits, HDR 10+ support, and SGS low blue light certification. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The device comes with a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP ZEISS main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto lens with OIS, and an 8MP ZEISS ultra-wide angle camera. It features a 50MP ZEISS front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K recording.

Vivo V60 comes with a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display. (Image Credit: Vivo)

The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The device comes equipped with several AI features such as AI Image Expander, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, AI Erase 3.0, AI Magic Move, AI Superlink, and more.

It features dual stereo speakers and has an IP69 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V60: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz AMOLED | 6.77-inch quad-curved FHD+
Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
RAM + Storageup to 16GB of RAM | up to 512GB storage
Rear camera50MP + 50MP + 8MP
Front camera50MP
Battery 6,500mAh
Charging capacity90W
Operating systemFuntouch OS 15 based on Android 15
