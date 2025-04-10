Vivo V50e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo V50e in India. The mid-range smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V50e packs a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and boasts a 50MP dual rear camera setup with a 50MP front camera. Moreover, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash ingression. Notably, the Vivo V50e joins the standard Vivo V50 handset launched in February in India.

Vivo V50e: Price, Availability

The Vivo V50e comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 30,999. It is available in two colourways: Pearl White and Sapphire Blue. Interested buyers can retail the newly launched Vivo V50e via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's official website from April 17, 2025. The pre-booking for the device is currently open.

Vivo V50e: Specifications

The new mid-range smartphone features a 6.77-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, Diamond Shield protection, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main rear camera with f/1.79 aperture and OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 116-degree FOV (Field of View) and an f/2.2 aperture. The Aura Light is a highlighting feature on the rear camera. At the front, the V50e features a 50MP camera.

The Vivo V50e houses a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 with three years of major OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

