Vivo V50e Launch Date Announced: Features, Expected Price In India | All Details Here

Hyderabad: Vivo has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo V50e in India. The smartphone company in a post on X said the newest entrant will be launched on April 10, 2025, at 12 PM.

A landing page for the upcoming smartphone has also been revealed, which indicates that the Vivo V50e will be available in two colours -- Pearl White and Sapphire Blue. The Vivo V50e will join the V50 smartphone lineup which was launched in February this year.

Vivo V50e: Revealed Specifications

A microsite has been created for the Vivo V50e on Flipkart. This suggests that the smartphone will be available for purchase on this e-commerce website after launch. The microsite reveals that the handset will feature an ultra-slim quad-curved display with Diamond Shield Glass protection. The overall device will come with a five-star SGS Drop Resistance certification. It will feature a dual-ring camera module with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor with OIS support, along with an ultrawide angle lens with 116-degree field of view.

A 50MP Sony IMX882 camera sensor will be provided at the front. Notably, the microsite claims that the phone can be used for underwater photography, and 4K video can be recorded using both the front and back cameras.

The Vivo V50e will boast an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating. Additionally, the handset will come with AI features such as Circle to search, live call translation, and transcript assistance.

Vivo V50e: Expected Price and Specifications

Recent leaks suggest that the Vivo V50e will be priced in India between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. According to the microsite on Flipkart, the Vivo V50e will feature a quad-curved display. It is expected that the smartphone will have a 6.77-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and pack a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone would run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

