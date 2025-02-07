ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo V50 To Launch On February 17 In India: Design, Specifications, Features Revealed

Vivo has announced to launch the Vivo V50 in India on February 17. The device will feature a 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Vivo V50 To Launch On February 17 In India: Design, Specifications, Features Revealed
In picture: Vivo V50 smartphone in Rose Red colour (Vivo India)
Published : Feb 7, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vivo has been teasing the arrival of the Vivo V50 smartphone in India. The company had already revealed the design and key specifications of the smartphone, and it has now confirmed the launch date via an X post. The Vivo V50 will make its official debut on February 17, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST.

The highlighting features of the upcoming V-series smartphone from Vivo include its visually appealing design and "pro-level portrait photography" with its Zeiss-branded camera setup. Post-launch, it will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India e-store. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S20, launched in China in November 2024.

Vivo V50: Design, specifications, and features

The Vivo V50 will feature a 7.39mm thin form factor with a quad-curved display. The phone will support IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will arrive in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options. The back of the phone has a peculiar-looking camera array that houses two camera sensors and one aura light.

As per the official teasers, the smartphone will pack a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor. The phone has been confirmed to feature a 50MP sensor on the front as well.

The Vivo V50 will ship with FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It has been confirmed to feature a host of AI-powered features, which include Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation, and AI-backed photo imaging and editing features like Erase 2.0 and Light Portrait 2.0.

The upcoming smartphone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and support 90W fast wired charging. The Vivo V50 is expected to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

