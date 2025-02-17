Vivo V50 With Zeiss-Branded Camera Setup Launched In India: Prices, Specifications, Features, More

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo V50 smartphone in India. The highlights of the device include a slim design, Zeiss-branded cameras tailored for portrait pictures, a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance.

The new Vivo smartphone also comes with Smart AI features, which include Circle to Search with Google, Live Call Translation, AI transcript Assist, and AI Screen Translation. Let's take a detailed look at the prices, availability, and specifications of the new V-series smartphone from Vivo.

Vivo V50: Price in India, Offers, Availability

The Vivo V50 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. It costs Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

As part of the launch offer, the Vivo TWS 3e will be available for a discounted price of Rs 1,499 with the Vivo V50. The brand is also offering up to 10 per cent cashback or 10 per cent instant discount on the purchase of the new smartphone with select bank cards. Users will also be able to avail up to 10 per cent cashback bonus, six months no-cost EMI, and one year extended warranty on the purchase of Vivo V50.

The handset arrives in three colourways-- Titanium Grey, Starry Night, and Rose Red. It is now open for pre-booking via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo Store, in addition to other mainline retail stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, BIG C, LOT, Bajaj Electronics, and more. The device will be available for purchase on February 25, 2025.

Vivo V50: Specifications

The Vivo V50 sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with diamond shield glass, Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), up to 120Hz refresh rate, P3 wide colour gamut, and 4,500 nits local peak brightness. It draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Vivo V50 sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 50MP ultrawide-angle camera with auto-focus. It features a 50MP selfie camera with AF and 92-degree field of view. The camera system is co-engineered with Zeiss to capture portrait shots with cinematic blur and the option to utilise up to seven classic Zeiss-style bokeh effects.

The new V-series smartphone from Vivo is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W FlashCharge. The device runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It also features IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance in addition to Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor.