Vivo V50 Set To Launch In India Today: When And Where To Watch Live Stream, What To Expect

Hyderabad: Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphone Vivo V50 in India today, making it the first V-series device to come this year. Notably, the company is not launching the V50 Pro variant in the country. The Vivo V50 is said to be the rebranded version of the Vivo S20 launched in China in November 2024. The upcoming device is expected to come with some minor changes compared to its Chinese counterpart.

The Vivo V50 will sit in the upper tier of the mid-range smartphone category with premium design elements, advanced cameras and AI features for personal assistance. It is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 35,000 in India.

Vivo V50: When and Where to Watch?

The Vivo V50 will be launched on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 PM IST. The launch event of the smartphone will be live-streamed on YouTube via its official channel.

The launch will be followed by the sale of Vivo V50 on Flipkart and the company's official e-commerce website in India. The link for the live streaming is given below:

Vivo V50: Expected Specifications

The Vivo V50 is expected to feature a 120Hz FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display, protected by Diamond Shield Glass which is said to be 50 per cent more drop-resistant than the Schott Glass seen on its predecessor. The device could come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The Vivo V50 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

The device could come with a 6,000mAh battery. The company claims that the handset's battery will offer a smooth performance for 5 years. The upcoming smartphone is expected to boast a dual-camera setup which would include a 50MP primary rear sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with AF (AutoFocus). Notably, both lenses are expected to support 4K video recording. The Vivo V50 could come with a 50MP selfie camera with AF as well. Notably, all three camera lenses of the Vivo V50 are expected to be co-engineered with ZEISS which would offer seven-classic ZEISS-style bokeh effects.

Moreover, the device could also pack in an Aura flash at the back of the phone. The handset could be offered in three colourways-- Rose Red, Starry Night, and Titanium Grey.