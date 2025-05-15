Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched In India With Bundled TWS Earbuds: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo V50 Elite Edition smartphone in India. The new device joins the Vivo V50 series, which already includes the V50 and V50e devices in the country. The new handset comes with a 6,000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED screen with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition features a triple 50MP camera system, which includes a 50MP selfie camera and a 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price in India

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition ispriced at Rs 41,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The device arrives in Rose Red colour. The device box comes with a charger as well as Vivo TWS 3e Dark Indigo, featuring active noise cancellation. It will be up for sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores startig today, May 15, 2025.

The brand is offering up to 3,000 instant cashback on the purchase of the device via select bank cards or up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. The same offer is available in offline stores in addition to a 70 per cent assured buyback offer for Rs 499.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Specifications

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition features the same specifications as the standard variant. The new handset comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with Adreno 720 GPU, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The handset runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android with support for three major Android upgrades.

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition sports a 50MP primary camera on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired to a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor. The device sports a 50MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. The phone features IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance as well as a Diamond Shield Glass for display protection.

The Elite Edition features the ZEISS Multifocal Portraits (23mm, 35mm, 50mm), seven ZEISS portrait styles, and the India-exclusive Wedding Style Portrait Studio. The device also features Vivo's self-developed AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0 for selfies. It also features AI features, which include AI Eraser for removing distractions from photos, AI SuperLink for better signal, Circle to Search, AI Screen Translation, Live Call Translation, and AI Transcript Assist.