Vivo Becomes The Top Smartphone Company In India With 20% Market Share, Xiaomi Saw Biggest Decline

Hyderabad: The Indian smartphone market has reportedly declined by 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2025). According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), shifting consumer preferences and intensified competition resulted in the decline, but Vivo managed to register an impressive growth of 18 per cent, claiming the market leader spot from Samsung.

According to the report, Vivo led the smartphone market with a 20 per cent market share, followed by Samsung at 18 per cent, Xiaomi at 13 per cent, OPPO at 12 per cent, and Realme at 11 per cent.

Notably, Vivo was the only brand that saw double-digit growth (in per cent) in Q1 2025 for its market share compared to last year (Q1 2024). Samsung saw a decline of 13 per cent and Xiaomi witnessed a 37 per cent loss in market share—the sharpest among the top five. Meanwhile, OPPO and Realme saw an 8 per cent and 3 per cent growth in their market share, respectively.

Vivo's growth was propelled by devices like Vivo Y29, Vivo T3 Lite, Vivo T3X, and Vivo T4X models, contributing to 43 per cent of Vivo's 5G shipments. While Samsung's market share declined, it reportedly maintained a strong presence in the premium Android segment with the help of the Galaxy S25 series, where the Ultra model led the charge.

Apart from the top five smartphone vendors, Motorola registered a 53 per cent YoY growth in Q1 2025, while Nothing recorded an impressive 200+ per cent YoY growth. Apple captured 8 per cent market share and posted a 25 per cent YoY growth.

CMR's India Mobile Handset market Review Report for Q1 2025 suggests that while the overall smartphone market in India saw a decline, the premium segment continued to grow, buoyed by strong demand for 5G-enabled and AI-ready smartphones. 5G smartphone shipments reportedly accounted for 86 per cent of the overall market in Q1 2025, marking a 14 per cent YoY increase. As per the report, 5G smartphones priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 13,000 recorded over 100 per cent YoY growth.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst at CMR said, “The <INR 10,000 5G smartphone segment witnessed over 500% YoY growth in Q1 2025. This reflects strong consumer appetite for affordable 5G smartphones. Brands such as Xiaomi, POCO, Motorola, and Realme are leading this surge."

Feature Phones Segment: According to CMR, the 2G feature phone segment was dominated by Itel Mobile, which claimed 41 per cent market share, followed by Lava (31 per cent), HMD (19 per cent), Karbonn (4 per cent), and Cellecor (2 per cent).