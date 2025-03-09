Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1, A Quick Comparison: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo recently launched the Vivo T4X 5G smartphone in India. The handset features an FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone supports up to 8GB of extended RAM, boasting an AnTuTu V10 score of 7,28,000 points. The Vivo T4x 5G comes with a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP rear main camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor. It houses a 6,500 mAh battery and supports 44W charging. The smartphone is available in two colours. It features IP64 dust and splash ingression, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and military certification.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone for around Rs 15,000, then this quick comparison will help you to decide between the Vivo T4x 5G and the CMF Phone 1, as both come around this price range. So let's take a look at the quick comparison between both devices.

Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Price and Colours

The Vivo T4x 5G comes in three storage configurations and is currently available for sale on Flipkart. The vanilla model, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, starts at Rs 13,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in two elegant colours-- Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.

On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone comes in two storage variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The handset is available in four shades-- Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange.

Device Storage Configuration Price Available Colors Vivo T4X 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 13,999 Pronto Purple, Marine Blue 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 14,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs 16,999 CMF Phone 1 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 15,999 Black, Blue, Light Green, Orange 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 17,999

Vivo T4x 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Specifications

Display: The Vivo T4x 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ (2408 x 1080) LCD display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The screen has a pixel density of 393 ppi. While, the CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED LTPS (1080 x 2400) display with 120Hz of refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The display has a pixel density of 395 ppi.

Processor: Both smartphones are powered by a 4 nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset. The Vivo T4x 5G is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while the CMF Phone 1 is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage with a storage expansion of up to 2TB.

Camera: Both devices boast dual camera setup at the back panel. The Vivo T4x 5G includes a 50MP AI primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The T4x 5G features a 8MP front facing camera with f/2.05 aperture. While, the CMF Phone 1 features a 50MP + portrait sensor main rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The Phone 1 comes with a 16MP front facing camera.

Battery: The Vivo T4x 5G is packed with a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. Meanwhile, the CMF Phone 1 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support and 5W reverse wired charging support.

OS: The T4x 5G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, while the Phone 1 runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. It includes two-years of major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

Conclusion

After this quick comparison, it has become clear that both devices are the same in terms of performance, as both possess the same 4 nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. However, in terms of colours, unique dynamic light feature, battery, and OS, the Vivo T4x 5G becomes a better and more affordable choice compared to the CMF Phone 1. Meanwhile, if you want a smartphone with a good display and a unique design, and spending a bit does not hurt your pocket, then you can go with the CMF Phone 1 smartphone.