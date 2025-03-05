Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 7300 Chip Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

Hyderabad: Vivo on Wednesday launched the Vivo T4x 5G smartphone in India. The device starts from Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It packs in a 6,500mAh battery which is claimed to be the largest in the segment. The device boasts a 50MP dual rear camera setup as well. Moreover, the handset features a military-grade durability certification and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Notably, the smartphone is the successor of the Vivo T3x 5G, which was launched in April last year.

Vivo T4x 5G: Price, Offers, Sale Date

The Vivo T4x 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The handset is available in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple shades.

The handset will go on sale from March 12, 2025, via Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and offline retail stores. Customers who purchase the device on the first day of the sale can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 via select bank cards.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 1,050 nits and sports TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification. The handset is powered by a Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flashlight and a squircle Dynamic Light unit. On the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera.

The T4x 5G smartphone houses a 6,500 mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. Moreover, the handset runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. Additionally, the Vivo T4x 5G includes dual stereo speakers, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash regression. The device also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.