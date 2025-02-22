Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon In India: Tipped To Sport 6,500mAh Battery And 50MP Camera

Hyderabad: Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo T4x 5G smartphone in India in the coming days. The company has been teasing the successor of the T3x 5G via its official social media platforms for quite a while. Amidst this, a few details of the Vivo T4x 5G have also leaked, suggesting the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The phone is also said to arrive with AI-powered camera features.

Earlier, this week, Vivo shared a post online claiming the device to sport the "largest battery ever in the segment". While the company has yet to reveal a launch date for the device, it confirms that the launch is not far away.

Vivo T4x 5G: Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Launch Date

The Vivo T4x 5G will reportedly boast a 6.78-inch (1080 x 2408 pixels) LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

The handset could arrive with a dual camera setup at the back, likely including a 50MP primary rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Notably, the cameras of the Vivo T4x 5G are said to support AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode.

The Vivo T4x 5G could likely come with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Moreover, the upcoming device could feature Military Grade Durability and an IR blaster.

Recent leaks also suggest that the Vivo T4x 5G could be made available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour options. Additionally, the phone is tipped to offer a dynamic light feature which would light up differently for different notifications. The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.