Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Announced, Tipped To Feature Largest Battery In The Segment

Hyderabad: Vivo has finally announced the Vivo T7x 5G launch date in India. The company also teased the key features and price range of the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, several other specifications of the device, such as the display, processor, camera, and build details, have been leaked online.

Flipkart has created a dedicated page for the Vivo T4x 5G, showcasing its key features. The handset will be the successor of the existing Vivo T3x 5G smartphone, launched in India with a 6,000mAh battery. Notably, Vivo has claimed that the upcoming T4x 5G smartphone will have the largest battery in its segment.

Vivo T4x 5G: Launch Date, Availability, and Colours

In a press release, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India on March 5, 2025, at 12 PM IST. After the launch, the device will be available for sale in India via Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and offline retail stores. In a promotional poster shared online, the upcoming handset is seen in purple and blue colourways. The colour options are tipped to be Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.

Vivo T4x 5G: Expected Specifications and Price

The Vivo T4x 5G could feature a 6.78-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which could be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

The Vivo T4x 5G could arrive with a dual rear camera setup, which could include a 50MP primary rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is expected to be packed with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The upcoming device could likely feature AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document. The device is also expected to feature Military Grade durability and an IR blaster.

Vivo would price the Vivo T4x 5G in India under Rs 15,000. Notably, the predecessor, Vivo T3x 5G, started at Rs 12,499 for the 128GB storage configuration.