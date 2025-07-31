ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo T4R 5G With 120 Hz Curved Display, Dimensity 7400 SoC, Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Vivo T4R 5G will be available for sale on August 5, 2025. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo T4R 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 120Hz quad-curved display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W charging. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android. The phone comes in two colour options, and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

The Vivo T4R 5G now joins the T4 series, which includes the Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 Lite 5G. Vivo T4X 5G and Vivo T4 Ultra 5G handsets, launched earlier this year.

Vivo T4R 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo T4R 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,499, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 21,499, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 23,499. It comes in Arctic White and Twilight Blue shades.

The device will be available for purchase from August 5, 2025, via the company's official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000. They can also opt for a no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. Notably, after the instant discount, the Vivo T4R 5G comes to an effective price of Rs 17,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 21,499 for the 12GB + 256GB model.