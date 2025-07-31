Vivo T4R 5G With 120 Hz Curved Display, Dimensity 7400 SoC, Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo T4R 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 120Hz quad-curved display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W charging. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android. The phone comes in two colour options, and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.
The Vivo T4R 5G now joins the T4 series, which includes the Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 Lite 5G. Vivo T4X 5G and Vivo T4 Ultra 5G handsets, launched earlier this year.
Vivo T4R 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo T4R 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,499, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 21,499, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 23,499. It comes in Arctic White and Twilight Blue shades.
The device will be available for purchase from August 5, 2025, via the company's official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000. They can also opt for a no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. Notably, after the instant discount, the Vivo T4R 5G comes to an effective price of Rs 17,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 21,499 for the 12GB + 256GB model.
|Vivo T4R 5G: Price
|Configuration
|Price
|Discounted Price
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 19,499
|Rs 17,499
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rs 21,499
|Rs 19,499
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rs 23,499
|Rs 21,499
Vivo T4R 5G: Specifications
The new smartphone features a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1,800 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and SGS low Blue light certification. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2MP bokeh camera, along with an Aura Light. It has a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone supports 4K video recording from both front and rear cameras.
It packs a 5,700mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The handset runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15, which comes with two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
It comes with AI features such as AI Photo Enhance, AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search with Google, and AI Screen Translation.
It comes with dual stereo speakers for an immersive audiovisual experience. The device has an IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. It features MIL-STD 810H and SGS 5-Star durability certifications.
|Vivo T4R 5G: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.77-inch Quad-curved AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400
|RAM + storage
|up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP main + 2MP bokeh
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|5,700mAh
|Charging capacity
|44W
|Operating system
|FuntouchOS based on Android 15