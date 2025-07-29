Vivo T4R 5G India Launch Date Announced, Vivo V60 To Join Soon: Specifications, Features, Expected Price

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo is set to launch the Vivo T4R handset in India on July 31, 2025, at 12 PM IST. It will join the T4 series lineup, which includes the Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 Lite 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, and Vivo T4 Ultra 5G smartphones, launched earlier this year. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed a few details of the upcoming handset, including the design and key specifications.

Meanwhile, Vivo has also teased another smartphone through its official channels, the Vivo V60. The company mentions that the device will be launched soon, but it is expected that the Vivo V60 will arrive next month. Vivo has created a live microsite for this handset, which reveals a few key details such as the design, display, battery capacity, and colour options.

Vivo T4R 5G: Confirmed specifications and features

According to the Flipkart microsite, Vivo claims the Vivo T4R 5G to be "India's Slimmest Quad Curved Display Phone". The upcoming smartphone will have an "ultra-slim body" of 7.39 mm. It will feature a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and SGS certification for low blue light.

The Vivo T4R 5G is claimed to be "Fastest vivo Smartphone under 20K". It will carry a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with a 2.6 GHz CPU clock speed. The chipset claims to have an AnTuTu score of 750K+. It will also have IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

In terms of optics, the upcoming handset will support 4K video recording at the front and back cameras. The device will have a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP main Sony sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2MP bokeh camera. At the front, the Vivo T4R 5G will have a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo T4R 5G: Expected India price and availability

The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. It could be positioned between the Vivo T4x 5G and the Vivo T4 smartphones, which means the upcoming Vivo T4R 5G would be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. After launch, the Vivo T4R 5G will be available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo V60: Confirmed Specifications

According to an official microsite created by Vivo, the upcoming handset will have a triple rear camera setup design, which seems to be inspired by the recently launched Vivo X200 FE. The rear cameras of the upcoming handset are set to be "co-engineered with Zeiss".

The site showcases that the Vivo V60 will be "India's Slimmest Smartphone in the 6,500mAh battery category". It means that the phone will have a 6,500mAh battery and feature a slim body profile.

Vivo V60 colour options (Image Credit: Vivo)

It will be available in three colours: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Gray. The handset will have an "Equal-Depth Quad Curved Screen", which indicates that the Vivo V60 will have a quad-curved display. It is expected that the screen will use an AMOLED panel.