Vivo T4 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T4 Ultra 5G smartphone in India. The new handset features a 1.5K quad curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging. It runs FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. Notably, the company claims that the T4 Ultra features the segment’s first 10x telephoto macro camera. Moreover, it has the most powerful chipset in the T series.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo T4 Ultra comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at Rs 37,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 39,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 41,999. It is available in two shades: Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey.

The smartphone will go on sale starting June 18, 2025, via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores. As part of the launch, the Chinese phone maker will provide an instant discount of Rs 3,000 via HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank credit cards. Moreover, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 will be available for buyers who opt for a no-cost EMI plan for up to nine months.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Price, availability, offers Category Details RAM & Storage Variants 8 GB + 256 GB: ₹37,999

12 GB + 256 GB: ₹39,999

12 GB + 512 GB: ₹41,999 Colors Phoenix Gold

Meteor Grey Sale Start Date June 18, 2025 Availability vivo official website, Flipkart, all partner retail stores Offers ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank credit cards

Up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus

No-cost EMI up to 9 months

Vivo T4 Ultra: Specifications

The Vivo T4 Ultra features a 6.67-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset boasts a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 rear main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 secondary camera with 3x periscope telephoto zoom, segment’s first 10x telephoto macro lens, and 100x HyperZoom. It features a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device houses a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. It runs FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, which comes with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Additionally, the new smartphone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and comes with AI features such as AI Note Assist, Live Text, Circle to Search, on-device Call translation, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, and AI Erase 2.0.