Vivo T4 Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo T4 Pro 5G in India. The new smartphone features a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,500mAh battery, and 90W fast wired charging. The Vivo T4 Pro comes with an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: India price, availability

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

It comes in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colour options.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G - Display, Processor, and Battery (Image Credit: Vivo)

Consumers can either avail of an instant discount worth Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the device via bank offer or an exchange bonus worth Rs 3,000, bringing the effective starting price of the device to Rs 24,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 26,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The first sale of the phone will be hosted on August 29, 2025, at 12 PM (IST). It will be available to purchase via the Vivo India website and Flipkart.

Variant Price Bank Offer / Exchange Bonus Final Effective Price 8GB + 128GB Rs 27,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 24,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 29,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 26,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 31,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 28,999

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Specifications, features

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad curved AMOLED display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate, 2392 x 1080p resolution, 1,500 nits global peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G comes in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colour options (Image Credit: Vivo)

The phone carries a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Sony periscope camera with 3x zoom, and a 2MP bokeh camera. Vivo says that the device is the first phone in its segment to feature 3x Periscope Zoom. It sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G - Operating System (Image Credit: Vivo)

The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, which supports 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is 7.53mm in thickness and 192 grams in weight. It sports an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating. The phone runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates. It comes pre-loaded with AI Captions, AI Image Expander, AI Erase 3.0