Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launching in India Today: Everything You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo T4 Pro 5G on August 26 in India at 12 PM (IST). With the launch of this new mid-range smartphone, the brand will expand its popular T-series in the country. The upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be placed between the Vivo T4 Ultra and the Vivo T4 5G handsets. In India, the Vivo T4 series includes the T4x 5G, T4 5G, T4 Ultra, T4 Lite 5G, and T4R smartphones.

Ahead of its official launch, the company has officially revealed a few key details of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G, including its display, chipset, camera, and IP rating.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price, availability

According to a live microsite created on Flipkart, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be priced starting from Rs 30,000. Following its official launch, the smartphone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The upcoming handset has been teased in gold and blue colour options.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Confirmed Details

The microsite showcases that the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and “Ultra-Slim Bezel”. It will have a sleek design with 7.53mm of thickness and will weigh 192 grams.

The upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which secured 10 lakh+ points on AnTuTu.

It will have a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Sony periscope camera with 3x zoom, which the company claims to be the first phone with 3x Periscope Zoom in its segment. The third camera is unspecified, which is expected to be a 2MP sensor. A 32MP camera will also be provided at the front.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will have an IP69 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is expected to be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB +256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of display, it would feature a 120Hz refresh rate and have 1.5K resolution. The upcoming handset is expected to be packed with a large capacity 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. It would include dual-stereo speakers for enhanced audio quality.

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is expected to run FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15.