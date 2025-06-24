Vivo T4 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Vivo T4 Lite 5G in India. The budget smartphone features a 90Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 50MP AI dual rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. Additionally, the device has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certifications and a SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall protection.

Notably, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G will join the Vivo T4 lineup alongside the Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, and Vivo T4 Ultra 5G handsets in India.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Price, availability

The newly launched smartphone is available in three RAM/ storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 10,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes in two shades: Titanium Gold and Prism Blue.

Interested customers can buy the smartphone via Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select retail stores from July 2, 2025.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Price and Availability RAM and Storage Price (Rs) Color Options Available From 4GB + 128GB 9,999 Titanium Gold

Prism Blue Vivo India e-store

Flipkart

Select retail stores 6GB + 128GB 10,999 8GB + 256GB 12,999

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP AI main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W charging support. It runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. It comes with AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, AI Ultra HD Document scanner, and AI screen translation. Moreover, it has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall Protection, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certifications. It also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.