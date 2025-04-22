Vivo T4 5G Launched In India For Effective Price Of Rs 19,999: Features 7,300mAh Battery And A Slim Body

Hyderabad: Vivo on Tuesday launched the Vivo T4 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 21,000, the new device is the slimmest smartphone with a 7,300mAh battery, measuring 7.89mm thin for the Emerald Blaze colour variant and 7.93mm for the Phantom Grey colour variant. The Vivo T4 5G comes loaded with AI features in addition to a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a quad-curved AMOLED display with 5,000 nits peak brightness, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor.
Notably, the device appears to be a rebranded iQoo Z10 5G, which launched earlier this month with a 7,300mAh battery, measuring almost the same in thickness.
Vivo T4 5G Price in India, Availability
The Vivo T4 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 25,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Vivo is offering an instant discount worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device via HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. Alternatively, users can claim an exchange bonus for the same amount. Both these offers bring the effective starting price to Rs 19,999.
It will be available to buy in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colour options, starting April 29, 2025, via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores.
Vivo T4 5G Features, Specifications
The Vivo T4 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The display also sports SGS Low Blue Light Certification and 3840Hz Anti-Flicker eye protection features. The phone is backed by a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, which claims to fully charge device within 65 minutes.
The new Vivo device sports a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP bokeh camera. The device sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front.
The device is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and comes equipped with smart AI features, such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, Live Text, AI Note Assistant, and Circle to Search.
Like all Vivo devices sold in the country, the new Vivo T4 5G is being manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility.
