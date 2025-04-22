ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo T4 5G Launched In India For Effective Price Of Rs 19,999: Features 7,300mAh Battery And A Slim Body

Hyderabad: Vivo on Tuesday launched the Vivo T4 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 21,000, the new device is the slimmest smartphone with a 7,300mAh battery, measuring 7.89mm thin for the Emerald Blaze colour variant and 7.93mm for the Phantom Grey colour variant. The Vivo T4 5G comes loaded with AI features in addition to a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a quad-curved AMOLED display with 5,000 nits peak brightness, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor.

Notably, the device appears to be a rebranded iQoo Z10 5G, which launched earlier this month with a 7,300mAh battery, measuring almost the same in thickness.

Vivo T4 5G Price in India, Availability

The Vivo T4 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 25,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo is offering an instant discount worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device via HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. Alternatively, users can claim an exchange bonus for the same amount. Both these offers bring the effective starting price to Rs 19,999.

It will be available to buy in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colour options, starting April 29, 2025, via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores.