Vivo And iQOO Smartphones In India Could Switch From FunTouchOS To Origin OS

The upcoming Vivo X300 Series is expected to be the first phones to run the Android 16-based Origin OS 6.

Vivo And Iqoo Smartphones Likely To Switch To Origin OS 6 In India
The Origin OS 6 is scheduled to be launched on October 10, 2025. (Image Credit: Vivo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 20, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: India’s top-selling smartphone brand Vivo, along with its sub-brand iQOO, is likely to transition from FunTouchOS to Origin OS in the country. This operating system already powers the Vivo and iQOO smartphones in China. The company is preparing to launch Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 in China, bringing an update for Android 15-powered Origin OS 5.

The upcoming Vivo X300 Series is expected to be the first phones to run Origin OS 6. The lineup is expected to either arrive with the Origin OS 6 launch on October 10 or a few days later on October 13, 2025.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has posted a screenshot on X, revealing the FunTouchOS page on Vivo's India website with URL text carrying Origin OS name, suggesting that the company is indeed planning the transition from FunTouchOS to Origin OS in the country. Other users also spotted the link, but it is no longer active. Vivo might have removed the URL to allow for a proper reveal later.

Similarly, a Reddit user named KENXOP, claiming to be a Vivo India employee, said that the Chinese phone maker will soon roll out Origin OS 6 in India. However, the user did not provide a specific timeline for Origin OS’ launch in the country. The new OS is initially believed to be made available in the premium handset of Vivo and iQOO, followed by mid-range and budget smartphones.

If this is the case, then it could be possible that Vivo might introduce the Origin OS 6 in the upcoming premium device, the Vivo X300 Series. Notably,the standard model Vivo X300 was recently showcased at Geekbench, the benchmarking website.

