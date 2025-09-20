ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo And iQOO Smartphones In India Could Switch From FunTouchOS To Origin OS

Hyderabad: India’s top-selling smartphone brand Vivo, along with its sub-brand iQOO, is likely to transition from FunTouchOS to Origin OS in the country. This operating system already powers the Vivo and iQOO smartphones in China. The company is preparing to launch Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 in China, bringing an update for Android 15-powered Origin OS 5.

The upcoming Vivo X300 Series is expected to be the first phones to run Origin OS 6. The lineup is expected to either arrive with the Origin OS 6 launch on October 10 or a few days later on October 13, 2025.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has posted a screenshot on X, revealing the FunTouchOS page on Vivo's India website with URL text carrying Origin OS name, suggesting that the company is indeed planning the transition from FunTouchOS to Origin OS in the country. Other users also spotted the link, but it is no longer active. Vivo might have removed the URL to allow for a proper reveal later.