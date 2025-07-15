VinFast VF6 And VF7 Pre-Bookings Open, Launch To Happen In August: Expected Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast has opened the booking for the upcoming VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 electric SUVs in India. The electric SUVs are slated to be launched in August 2025. They made their debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The VinFast VF6 is a compact 5-seater eSUV, which will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and others. The VinFast VF7 is a sporty eSUV, which will compete against the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and others.
Notably, these are the first cars from the Vietnamese brand in India. Both models will be locally assembled at the company’s upcoming plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7: Pre-bookings
Interested customers can pre-book the upcoming models via the VinFast official website or can visit their nearest VinFast dealership and pay Rs 21,000 as the token amount, which is fully refundable.
VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7: Expected Specifications
According to the company website, the VinFast VF6 will feature six colour options: Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint. It will feature a 59.6 kWh battery, an 18-inch alloy wheelset, and Level 2 ADAS. The vehicle will also feature all-LED lighting, connected car technology, coloured heads-up display (HUD), dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, electronically-powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof, and vegan leather dual-tone interior.
Meanwhile, the VinFast VF7 will sport Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint colour options. It is also expected to feature Level 2 ADAS, all-LED lighting, connected car technology, coloured HUD, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, vegan leather dual-tone interior, and panoramic sunroof.
VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7: Expected Price
The VinFast VF6 is expected to be priced under Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the VinFast VF7 could be priced between Rs 30 to 35 lakh (ex-showroom).
Moreover, the Vietnamese automaker has partnered with 13 dealer groups to set up 32 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of this year.