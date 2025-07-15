ETV Bharat / technology

VinFast VF6 And VF7 Pre-Bookings Open, Launch To Happen In August: Expected Price, Specifications

Both VF6 and VF7 electric vehicles will be launched in August this year. ( Image Credit: VinFast India )

Hyderabad: Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast has opened the booking for the upcoming VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 electric SUVs in India. The electric SUVs are slated to be launched in August 2025. They made their debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The VinFast VF6 is a compact 5-seater eSUV, which will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and others. The VinFast VF7 is a sporty eSUV, which will compete against the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and others.

Notably, these are the first cars from the Vietnamese brand in India. Both models will be locally assembled at the company’s upcoming plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7: Pre-bookings

Interested customers can pre-book the upcoming models via the VinFast official website or can visit their nearest VinFast dealership and pay Rs 21,000 as the token amount, which is fully refundable.