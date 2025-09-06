VinFast VF6 And VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The VinFast VF6 and VF7 eSUVs can be booked online via the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 21,000.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast has officially introduced its first set of electric SUVs, VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7, in India. These are the company’s first locally assembled EVs from the Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu, and the VF7 EV is the first vehicle to roll out of the company’s production line.
The VinFast VF6 and the VF7 models were initially debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year.
VinFast VF6 and VF7: Price, colours, booking, availability, rivals
The prices for the VinFast VF6 start from Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the VinFast VF7 price range starts from Rs 20.89 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Both EVs are available in Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint colour options.
Interested customers can book these models via the VinFast official website or can visit their nearest VinFast dealership and pay Rs 21,000 as the token amount, which is fully refundable.
In India, the compact 5-seater eSUV, VinFast VF6, will compete against the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and others. The sporty eSUV, VinFast VF7, will rival the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and others.
|Model
|Trim
|Price
|Battery
|Interior
|Drivetrain
|VF7
|VF7 Earth
|Rs 20,89,000
|59.6 kWh
|Black
|FWD
|VF7 Wind
|Rs 23,49,000
|70.8 kWh
|Mocha Brown
|FWD
|VF7 Wind Infinity
|Rs 23,99,000
|70.8 kWh
|Mocha Brown
|FWD
|VF7 Sky
|Rs 24,99,000
|70.8 kWh
|Mocha Brown
|AWD
|VF7 Sky Infinity
|Rs 25,49,000
|70.8 kWh
|Mocha Brown
|AWD
|VF6
|VF6 Earth
|Rs 16,49,000
|59.6 kWh
|Black
|FWD
|VF6 Wind
|Rs 17,79,000
|59.6 kWh
|Mocha Brown
|FWD
|VF6 Wind Infinity
|Rs 18,29,000
|59.6 kWh
|Mocha Brown
|FWD
VinFast VF6
The VinFast VF6 features a sleek design, split DRLs, dual-tone ORVMs, proximity sensors, front air dam, left front-mounted charging port (CCS2), flared wheel arches, chrome garnish, skid plates, connected tail light bar, high-mounted stop lamp, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior sports Black and Mocha Brown shades.
Features: The VF6 comes with a 12.9-inch infotainment display, an air filter, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, acoustic windshield, panoramic sunroof with UV-protected glass, an 8-speaker audio system, 90W USB-C charging port, connected car tech, OTA updates, pet mode, ViVi AI, and camp mode. Safety features of the vehicle include Level-2 ADAS, seven airbags, and ISOFIX mounts.
Specifications: The VinFast VF6 comes in three variants: Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity. It features a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) drivetrain, and packs a 59.6 kWh battery pack that churns out a peak power output of 171.62 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm for the Earth variant and a peak power output of 201.20 bhp and peak torque of 310 Nm for the Wind and Wind Infinity. The VF6 has an MIDC claimed range of up to 468 km.
VinFast VF7
Design: The VinFast VF7 boasts a modern design, sporting an all-LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, connected LED DRLs and tail lamps. It also sports Black and Mocha Brown interior.
Features: The EV comes with a 12.9-inch infotainment display, a coloured heads-up display (HUD), ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, an air purifier, an 8-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, Type-C charging ports, and Level-2 ADAS.
Specifications: It comes in two battery packs: 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh battery packs that generate a peak power output of 175 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm; and a peak power output of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 310 Nm, respectively. The 59.6 kWh battery pack has an MIDC range of 438 km, and the 70.8 kWh battery pack has an MIDC range of 532 km.