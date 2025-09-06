VinFast VF6 And VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast has officially introduced its first set of electric SUVs, VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7, in India. These are the company’s first locally assembled EVs from the Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu, and the VF7 EV is the first vehicle to roll out of the company’s production line.

The VinFast VF6 and the VF7 models were initially debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year.

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Price, colours, booking, availability, rivals

The prices for the VinFast VF6 start from Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the VinFast VF7 price range starts from Rs 20.89 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both EVs are available in Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint colour options.

Interested customers can book these models via the VinFast official website or can visit their nearest VinFast dealership and pay Rs 21,000 as the token amount, which is fully refundable.

In India, the compact 5-seater eSUV, VinFast VF6, will compete against the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and others. The sporty eSUV, VinFast VF7, will rival the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and others.