ETV Bharat / technology

Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Officially Enters India Market, Unveils Two EVs

New Delhi: Vietnamese pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast officially announced its first electric vehicles for the Indian market at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed automaker unveiled two all-electric Premium SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6, demonstrating its commitment to the market for modern products. This unveiling marks a milestone for VinFast in the promising Indian electric vehicle market.

In a statement, VinFast said it chose the VF 7 and VF 6 as its first models for the market. India is also the first market where VinFast will launch a right-hand drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6. These two models are expected to meet the electrification needs of consumers and set a new benchmark in the green transportation industry in India, the EV maker said.

"We believe our premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are the game changers that will accelerate of the adoption of EVs in India. We are thrilled to exhibit our broader portfolio of electric mobility solutions at the Expo. Our presence here not only underlines our commitment to the Indian market but also showcases our vision for sustainable mobility solutions and advanced technology," said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia.