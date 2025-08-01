ETV Bharat / technology

Vi Rolls Out 5G Services In 9 More Cities, Including Meerut And Ahmedabad: Check The City List

Vi has launched 5G services in nine new cities in India. The introductory price of prepaid 5G plans starts at Rs 299.

Vi Rolls Out 5G Services In Meerut, Ahmedabad, And Other Cities: Know Plan Prices
Vi has rolled out 5G services in nine new cities in India. (Image Credit: Getty Image)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 1, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST

Hyderabad: Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services to nine new cities as part of its network expansion efforts to 17 circles and 23 new cities. The coverage now expands to Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Most of these cities are in Gujarat, with two cities from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.

The company mentions that its customers in these cities can also get access to high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access. This rollout comes weeks after the company announced the 5G services in Mysuru.

With the new expansion, Vi has rolled out its 5G services to 18 out of 23 initially planned cities. These include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mysore, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Sonipat, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Meerut.

The telecom operator has partnered with Nokia and Ericsson to deploy the infrastructure and implement AI-enabled Self-Organising Networks (SON) for the optimisation of network performance in various cities. Moreover, the company has also upgraded its 4G network in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh to offer better network coverage and faster data speeds.

Vi's introductory 5G offer plan

As part of the launch offer, the telecom operator has also announced an introductory prepaid pack, which offers unlimited 5G data to its subscribers for Rs 299. Following are the prices of both prepaid and postpaid Vi 5G plans in India:

Vi 5G Prepaid plans

Plan PriceDaily DataValidityBenefits
Rs 299Unlimited 5G + 1GB 4G per day (full day)28 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 348Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G per day (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover28 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 365Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)28 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 579Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover56 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 649Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)56 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 859Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover84 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 979

Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)

Additonal benefit: ViMTV subscription

84 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 3,599Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 2GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover365 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day

Vi 5G postpaid plans

Name of the PlanPlan PriceData BenefitsOther Benefits
Vi Max 451Rs 451Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose a subscription from the available option
Vi Max 551 ULRs 551Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any two subscriptions from the available option
Vi Max 751 ULRs 751Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any three subscriptions from the available option
REDX 1201Rs 1,201Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, International roaming, Airport lounge access, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year TV & mobile access), Sony LIV Premium (360 days TV & mobile access), Swiggy (1 year access), EaseMyTrip (1 year access), Norton (1 year access)
