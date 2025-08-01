ETV Bharat / technology

Vi Rolls Out 5G Services In 9 More Cities, Including Meerut And Ahmedabad: Check The City List

Vi has rolled out 5G services in nine new cities in India. ( Image Credit: Getty Image )

Hyderabad: Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services to nine new cities as part of its network expansion efforts to 17 circles and 23 new cities. The coverage now expands to Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Most of these cities are in Gujarat, with two cities from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.

The company mentions that its customers in these cities can also get access to high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access. This rollout comes weeks after the company announced the 5G services in Mysuru.

With the new expansion, Vi has rolled out its 5G services to 18 out of 23 initially planned cities. These include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mysore, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Sonipat, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Meerut.

The telecom operator has partnered with Nokia and Ericsson to deploy the infrastructure and implement AI-enabled Self-Organising Networks (SON) for the optimisation of network performance in various cities. Moreover, the company has also upgraded its 4G network in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh to offer better network coverage and faster data speeds.