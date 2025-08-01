Vi Rolls Out 5G Services In 9 More Cities, Including Meerut And Ahmedabad: Check The City List

Hyderabad: Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services to nine new cities as part of its network expansion efforts to 17 circles and 23 new cities. The coverage now expands to Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Most of these cities are in Gujarat, with two cities from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.
The company mentions that its customers in these cities can also get access to high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access. This rollout comes weeks after the company announced the 5G services in Mysuru.
With the new expansion, Vi has rolled out its 5G services to 18 out of 23 initially planned cities. These include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mysore, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Sonipat, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Meerut.
The telecom operator has partnered with Nokia and Ericsson to deploy the infrastructure and implement AI-enabled Self-Organising Networks (SON) for the optimisation of network performance in various cities. Moreover, the company has also upgraded its 4G network in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh to offer better network coverage and faster data speeds.
Vi's introductory 5G offer plan
As part of the launch offer, the telecom operator has also announced an introductory prepaid pack, which offers unlimited 5G data to its subscribers for Rs 299. Following are the prices of both prepaid and postpaid Vi 5G plans in India:
Vi 5G Prepaid plans
|Plan Price
|Daily Data
|Validity
|Benefits
|Rs 299
|Unlimited 5G + 1GB 4G per day (full day)
|28 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 348
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G per day (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|28 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 365
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)
|28 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 579
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|56 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 649
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)
|56 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 859
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|84 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 979
Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)
Additonal benefit: ViMTV subscription
|84 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 3,599
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 2GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|365 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Vi 5G postpaid plans
|Name of the Plan
|Plan Price
|Data Benefits
|Other Benefits
|Vi Max 451
|Rs 451
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose a subscription from the available option
|Vi Max 551 UL
|Rs 551
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any two subscriptions from the available option
|Vi Max 751 UL
|Rs 751
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any three subscriptions from the available option
|REDX 1201
|Rs 1,201
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, International roaming, Airport lounge access, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year TV & mobile access), Sony LIV Premium (360 days TV & mobile access), Swiggy (1 year access), EaseMyTrip (1 year access), Norton (1 year access)