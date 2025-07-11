Vi 5G Expansion: Vodafone Idea Introduces 5G Service In Mysuru, Following Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of 5G services in Mysuru. Lately, the company introduced its 5G services in Bengaluru, and Mysuru will become the second city in Karnataka to experience Vi’s 5G services.
Vi plans to expand its 5G services across several other Indian cities, covering 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum.
Earlier, the company rolled out its 5G services in 23 cities, including Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vizag. This followed the rollout of 5G services in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna, which were among the first to receive Vi's 5G services.
Vi 5G services in Mysuru
Vi users in Mysuru can access the 5G services via their 5G-enabled devices starting tomorrow, July 12, 2025. As part of the launch offer, the telecom operator is providing unlimited 5G data on plans, starting from Rs 299, allowing users to enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.
The telecom operator has collaborated with Samsung to establish advanced energy-efficient infrastructure and implement AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to optimise network performance and deliver a strong 5G experience in Mysuru.
“With successful integration of high transmit power, multi-technology supported, energy-efficient, small form-factor radios, Vi has enabled green solutions for a seamless 5G experience for Mysuru's subscribers,” Vi said.
4G network upgrades across Karnataka
Along with 5G expansion in Mysuru, Vi has also taken significant steps to upgrade its 4G network in Karnataka to offer an enhanced network coverage, faster data speeds, and an overall better experience.
The company has established 900 MHz spectrum on more than 3,000 sites to strengthen indoor network coverage, doubled 2,100 MHz spectrum capacity across more than 1,900 sites, and also added 2,100 MHz spectrum on more than 1,600 sites. Additionally, the telecom operator has improved the 1,800 MHz capacity across more than 4,400 sites, enhancing both coverage and data traffic handling capacities.
Vi mentioned that these upgrades have been implemented over 14 months, starting from March 2024 till May 2025, leading to a 41 per cent capacity increase in Karnataka.
Vi 5G postpaid plans
|Name of the Plan
|Plan Price
|Data Benefits
|Other Benefits
|Vi Max 451
Rs 451
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose a subscription from the available option
|Vi Max 551 UL
|Rs 551
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any two subscriptions from the available option
|Vi Max 751 UL
|Rs 751
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any three subscriptions from the available option
|REDX 1201
|Rs 1,201
|Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per month
|Unlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, International roaming, Airport lounge access, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year TV & mobile access), Sony LIV Premium (360 days TV & mobile access), Swiggy (1 year access), EaseMyTrip (1 year access), Norton (1 year access)
Vi 5G prepaid plans
|Plan Price
|Daily Data
|Validity
|Benefits
|Rs 299
|Unlimited 5G + 1GB 4G per day (full day)
|28 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 348
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G per day (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|28 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 365
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)
|28 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 579
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|56 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 649
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)
|56 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 859
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|84 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 979
Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)
Additonal benefit: ViMTV subscription
|84 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day
|Rs 3,599
|Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 2GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover
|365 days
|Unlimited call, 100 SMS/day