Vi 5G Expansion: Vodafone Idea Introduces 5G Service In Mysuru, Following Bengaluru

Vi has launched 5G services in Mysuru, Karnataka, following the launch of 5G services in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

Vi Expands 5G Services In Mysuru - The Second City In Karnataka After Bengaluru: Know About 5G Plans
Mysuru is the second city in Karnataka where Vi has rolled out its 5G services. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of 5G services in Mysuru. Lately, the company introduced its 5G services in Bengaluru, and Mysuru will become the second city in Karnataka to experience Vi’s 5G services.

Vi plans to expand its 5G services across several other Indian cities, covering 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

Earlier, the company rolled out its 5G services in 23 cities, including Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vizag. This followed the rollout of 5G services in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna, which were among the first to receive Vi's 5G services.

Vi 5G services in Mysuru

Vi users in Mysuru can access the 5G services via their 5G-enabled devices starting tomorrow, July 12, 2025. As part of the launch offer, the telecom operator is providing unlimited 5G data on plans, starting from Rs 299, allowing users to enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

The telecom operator has collaborated with Samsung to establish advanced energy-efficient infrastructure and implement AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to optimise network performance and deliver a strong 5G experience in Mysuru.

“With successful integration of high transmit power, multi-technology supported, energy-efficient, small form-factor radios, Vi has enabled green solutions for a seamless 5G experience for Mysuru's subscribers,” Vi said.

4G network upgrades across Karnataka

Along with 5G expansion in Mysuru, Vi has also taken significant steps to upgrade its 4G network in Karnataka to offer an enhanced network coverage, faster data speeds, and an overall better experience.

The company has established 900 MHz spectrum on more than 3,000 sites to strengthen indoor network coverage, doubled 2,100 MHz spectrum capacity across more than 1,900 sites, and also added 2,100 MHz spectrum on more than 1,600 sites. Additionally, the telecom operator has improved the 1,800 MHz capacity across more than 4,400 sites, enhancing both coverage and data traffic handling capacities.

Vi mentioned that these upgrades have been implemented over 14 months, starting from March 2024 till May 2025, leading to a 41 per cent capacity increase in Karnataka.

Vi 5G postpaid plans

Name of the PlanPlan PriceData BenefitsOther Benefits
Vi Max 451

Rs 451

Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose a subscription from the available option
Vi Max 551 ULRs 551Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any two subscriptions from the available option
Vi Max 751 UL Rs 751Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, Choose any three subscriptions from the available option
REDX 1201Rs 1,201Unlimited 5G + unlimited 4G data (full day) / per monthUnlimited calls, 3,000 SMS/month, Vi Games, International roaming, Airport lounge access, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year TV & mobile access), Sony LIV Premium (360 days TV & mobile access), Swiggy (1 year access), EaseMyTrip (1 year access), Norton (1 year access)

Vi 5G prepaid plans

Plan PriceDaily DataValidityBenefits
Rs 299Unlimited 5G + 1GB 4G per day (full day)28 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 348 Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G per day (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover28 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 365Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)28 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 579Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover56 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 649Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)56 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 859Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 1.5GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover84 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 979

Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (full day)

Additonal benefit: ViMTV subscription

84 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
Rs 3,599Unlimited 5G + Unlimited 4G (12AM-6AM)+ 2GB 4G per day (6AM-12AM)+ Weekend data rollover365 daysUnlimited call, 100 SMS/day
