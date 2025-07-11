ETV Bharat / technology

Vi 5G Expansion: Vodafone Idea Introduces 5G Service In Mysuru, Following Bengaluru

Mysuru is the second city in Karnataka where Vi has rolled out its 5G services. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of 5G services in Mysuru. Lately, the company introduced its 5G services in Bengaluru, and Mysuru will become the second city in Karnataka to experience Vi’s 5G services.

Vi plans to expand its 5G services across several other Indian cities, covering 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

Earlier, the company rolled out its 5G services in 23 cities, including Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vizag. This followed the rollout of 5G services in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna, which were among the first to receive Vi's 5G services.

Vi 5G services in Mysuru

Vi users in Mysuru can access the 5G services via their 5G-enabled devices starting tomorrow, July 12, 2025. As part of the launch offer, the telecom operator is providing unlimited 5G data on plans, starting from Rs 299, allowing users to enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

The telecom operator has collaborated with Samsung to establish advanced energy-efficient infrastructure and implement AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to optimise network performance and deliver a strong 5G experience in Mysuru.

“With successful integration of high transmit power, multi-technology supported, energy-efficient, small form-factor radios, Vi has enabled green solutions for a seamless 5G experience for Mysuru's subscribers,” Vi said.