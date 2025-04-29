ETV Bharat / technology

Vi 5G Services Launched In Chandigarh, Patna; Plans To Rollout In Delhi And Bengaluru Next Month

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday announced the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna. This move is a part of the telecom provider’s plan to expand its 5G network across India, following the successful launch in Mumbai. In a press release, Vi reported that in March, over 70 per cent of eligible users in Mumbai adopted 5G services, which contributed up to 20 per cent of the total data traffic to the company’s 5G network.

Vi plans to expand its 5G services to Delhi and Bengaluru by May. Earlier, the company was working to expand 5G services to these metro cities in April.

Earlier this month, Vi enabled 5G connectivity in 11 major cricket stadiums across the nation in time for the ongoing T20 Indian Premier League (IPL), allowing its customers to experience high-speed mobile internet at the venues.

On the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh, Rahul Joshi, Cluster Business Head of Vi, for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K, said, “We’re excited to introduce the next-gen 5G connectivity and elevate the mobile experience for our customers in Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar. This is in line with our constant endeavour to bring the best of technology and products to our customers. Launching in Mumbai was just the beginning. The positive feedback and robust network performance have strengthened our resolve to expand our 5G footprint.”

