Vi 5G Services Launched In Chandigarh, Patna; Plans To Rollout In Delhi And Bengaluru Next Month

Hyderabad: Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday announced the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna. This move is a part of the telecom provider’s plan to expand its 5G network across India, following the successful launch in Mumbai. In a press release, Vi reported that in March, over 70 per cent of eligible users in Mumbai adopted 5G services, which contributed up to 20 per cent of the total data traffic to the company’s 5G network.
Vi plans to expand its 5G services to Delhi and Bengaluru by May. Earlier, the company was working to expand 5G services to these metro cities in April.
Earlier this month, Vi enabled 5G connectivity in 11 major cricket stadiums across the nation in time for the ongoing T20 Indian Premier League (IPL), allowing its customers to experience high-speed mobile internet at the venues.
On the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh, Rahul Joshi, Cluster Business Head of Vi, for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K, said, “We’re excited to introduce the next-gen 5G connectivity and elevate the mobile experience for our customers in Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar. This is in line with our constant endeavour to bring the best of technology and products to our customers. Launching in Mumbai was just the beginning. The positive feedback and robust network performance have strengthened our resolve to expand our 5G footprint.”
Vi 5G Recharge Plan and 5G Penetration in India
To deploy 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna, Vi claims to have partnered with Samsung to integrate energy-efficient infrastructure. Moreover, the company claims to implement an AI-based Self-Organising Networks (SON) system, which will automatically optimise VI’s 5G network performance to provide a seamless and reliable network experience.
As part of the launch of 5G services, Vodafone Idea provides an introductory offer that includes unlimited 5G data on prepaid plans starting at Rs 299.
|PREPAID PLAN Cost
|Data Per Day
|Validity
|Included Benefits
|₹299
|1GB/day
|28 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data.
|₹349
|1.5GB/day
|28 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM).
|₹579
|1.5GB/day
|56 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM).
|₹859
|1.5GB/day
|84 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G night data (12 AM - 6 AM).
|₹365
|2GB/day
|28 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM).
|₹649
|2GB/day
|56 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM).
|₹979
|2GB/day
|84 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM), Vi Movies & TV Super subscription.
|₹3,599
|2GB/day
|365 days
|Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, weekend data rollover, unlimited 4G half-day data (12 AM - 12 PM).
The telecom operator also launched postpaid plans, starting at Rs 451 per month, offering unlimited calls and certain subscriptions along with fixed data usage limits.
|POSTPAID PLAN Name
|Cost (₹/Month)
|Data
|Included Benefits
|Vi Max 451
|₹451
|50GB + unlimited night data (12AM–6AM)
Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover.
Choose one subscription from available options.
|Vi Max 551
|₹551
|90GB + unlimited night data (12AM–6AM)
Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover.
Choose two subscriptions from available options.
|Vi Max 751
|₹751
|150GB + unlimited night data (12AM–6AM)
Unlimited calls, 3000 SMS/month, data rollover.
Choose three subscriptions from available options.
|REDX 1201
|₹1201
|Unlimited
Unlimited calls, free international roaming pack, 4x airport lounge access.
Subscriptions: Vi Games, Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar (1 year mobile), and more.
