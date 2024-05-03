'Very, Very Pleased': Apple CEO Tim Cook On Double-Digit Growth In India

Hyderabad: iPhone maker Apple recorded strong double-digit growth in India in the March quarter this year and the company will continue to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Tim Cook said on Friday.

"We did grow strong double-digit (in India). And so we were very, very pleased about it. It was a new March quarter revenue record for us," Tim Cook said.

"I see it as an incredibly exciting market and it’s a major focus for us. In terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive,” the company's CEO said in an earnings call after the company announced its financial results for 2024 second quarter ending March, 2024.

Cook said that the company is continuing to expand its channels and also working on the developer ecosystem in India as well. "We have been very pleased that there is a rapidly-growing base of developers there. And so, we're working all of the entire ecosystem from developer to the market to operations," he said.

"We set revenue records in more than a dozen countries and regions. These include, among others, March quarter records in Latin America and the Middle East, as well as Canada, India, Spain, and Turkey," Cook further said.

Apple on Thursday disclosed its steepest quarterly decline in iPhone sales across the globe since the pandemic’s outset, deepening a slump that’s increasing the pressure on the trendsetting company to spruce up its products with more artificial intelligence.

During the investors’ call after the latest quarterly earnings, Cook asserted that Apple is making “significant investments” in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era,” Apple CEO said.