Uttarakhand Launches First Geothermal Energy Policy, Targets Clean Energy Through Geothermal Springs

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has announced its maiden Geothermal Energy Policy 2025, marking a significant step towards harnessing clean energy from the Himalayan region. The policy received approval from Uttarakhand Cabinet during its meeting on Wednesday, 9 July. This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Iceland’s Varkis Company on 17 January 2025, aimed at exploring geothermal springs in the state’s high-altitude areas.

The new policy focuses on identifying viable geothermal resources, assessing their energy potential, and encouraging scientific and technical research in the field.

The initiative could place Uttarakhand on the global map for sustainable energy production through natural geothermal reserves as the state has 40 identified geothermal springs in the high Himalayan regions. The Geothermal Energy Policy 2025 paves the way for the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government to utilise the geothermal springs in the state to produce geothermal energy.

Objective of Uttarakhand Geothermal Energy Policy 2025

Uttarakhand's new Geothermal Energy Policy encourages and supports scientific and technical research for exploration and identification of geothermal resources and their capacity. Considering their economic and environmental feasibility, it promotes the development and utilisation of identified geothermal energy sites across the state.

The policy dictates that geothermal energy shall be advanced for applications in electricity generation, heating and cooling systems, water treatment, and community development. The objective is to enhance Uttarakhand’s energy security by diversifying the energy supply, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting the state’s long-term environmental and energy goals.

MoU signed with Iceland’s Varkis Company to explore high-altitude geothermal springs (ETV Bharat)

Following the formal notification of the Uttarakhand Geothermal Energy Policy, it will be implemented across the state and will apply to all geothermal projects within its jurisdiction. Under the provisions of this policy, the Department of Energy, Government of Uttarakhand, along with UREDA (Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency) and UJVNL, will serve as the implementing agencies responsible for planning, project allocation, statutory approvals, and policy amendments.

A dedicated research and development (R&D) centre will be established to support geothermal exploration. This centre will focus on resource assessment and enhancing feasibility studies.

Energy Project Allocation

Geothermal energy projects will be allocated to Central and State Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs/SPSUs) on a nomination basis, and to private companies through competitive bidding. Project developers for exploration and development will be selected via an Expression of Interest (EOI) process.

Allotted developers must submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within one year of land allocation. They will be granted 50 per cent lands rights of way for a period of 30 years, while the remaining land will be leased at prevailing government rates. Financial assistance of up to 50 per cent will be provided for exploration and reconnaissance surveys.

Charges related to local area development funds and electricity royalties will be waived. Also, project approvals will be granted under the single-window system within eight weeks of application submission.