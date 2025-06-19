$100 Million Signing Bonuses: Sam Altman Says Meta Tried And Failed To Poach OpenAI Researchers With Money

Hyderabad: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has claimed that Meta has been on a hiring spree, trying to recruit OpenAI employees by offering signing bonuses as high as $100 million, and even larger annual compensation packages. He made this revelation during an episode of the Uncapped podcast, hosted by his brother, Jack Altman.

OpenAI CEO believes that his employees have assessed that his company stands a better chance of achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and becoming a more valuable tech company than Meta. He also criticised Meta’s strategy of offering high compensation packages to hire employees to develop AGI, saying it will not create a great environment for innovation in the field.

Reportedly, Meta attempted to poach OpenAI’s lead researchers, Noam Brown, and Google’s AI architect, Koray Kavukcuoglu, which were unsuccessful.

During the podcast, Altman stated that he believes that OpenAI’s culture of innovation has been its major key to success, and Meta’s current AI efforts are not up to the mark as they would have hoped. He mentioned that he respects many aspects of Meta, but he thinks that the company is not good at innovation. Altman also mentioned that tech companies should not only catch up on AI, but they must innovate to stay ahead in the AI race. Additionally, he also mentions the challenges that Meta must overcome to build a successful AI superintelligence lab.

Meta announced last week a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, and in addition, brought on Scale AI’s CEO, Alexandr Wang, to join its superintelligence lab. Reportedly, Meta has been nabbing a few top AI researchers, such as Google DeepMind’s Jack Rae and Sesame AI’s Johan Schalkwyk, but there’s more work to do.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta will have to hire a new AI team, whereas the competitors, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind, operate at full speed. In the coming months, OpenAI is expected to roll out a new AI model, which will further set Meta back in the AI race.

Sam Altman, in the podcast, explains how AI-powered social media feeds will likely encroach on Meta apps. Altman also mentioned how he is curious about exploring a social media app which uses AI to provide custom feeds based on what the user wants to see, rather than an algorithmic feed that exists on traditional social media apps.

Reportedly, OpenAI has been working on a social networking app, while Meta is experimenting with an AI-powered social network via the Meta AI app.

It remains to be seen whether AI-powered social networks take off or not. In the meantime, Meta and OpenAI seem to battle for the top crown in the AI race.