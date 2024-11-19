ETV Bharat / technology

US To Call For Google To Sell Chrome Browser: Report

San Francisco: The US will urge a judge to make Google-parent company Alphabet sell its widely used Chrome browser in a major antitrust crackdown on the internet giant, according to a media report Monday.

Antitrust officials with the US Department of Justice declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that they will ask for a sell-off of Chrome and a shake-up of other aspects of Google's business in court Wednesday.

Justice officials in October said they would demand that Google make profound changes to how it does business -- even considering the possibility of a breakup -- after the tech juggernaut was found to be running an illegal monopoly.

The government said in a court filing that it was considering options that included "structural" changes, which could see them asking for a divestment of its smartphone Android operating system or its Chrome browser.

Calling for the breakup of Google would mark a profound change by the US government's regulators, which have largely left tech giants alone since failing to break up Microsoft two decades ago. Google dismissed the idea at the time as "radical."

Adam Kovacevich, chief executive of industry trade group Chamber of Progress, released a statement arguing that what justice officials reportedly want is "fantastical" and defies legal standards, instead calling for narrowly tailored remedies.