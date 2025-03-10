ETV Bharat / technology

US Justice Department Still Wants Google To Sell Off Google Chrome: Here's The Reason Why

Hyderabad: The Justice Department of the United States of America is reiterating its demand for Google to sell off its Chrome web browser. The request has been put forward as the California-based tech giant has been accused of monopolising the digital advertising market, leading competitors not to get a chance to perform in the market and bring out innovations. Moreover, Google has been increasing the cost for advertisers to showcase their ads via Google's various ad tools. Interestingly, the Trump administration is also continuing the Biden administration's aggressive approach to bring down the monopoly of technology giants.

In the court filing, the Department of Justice (or DOJ) requested Judge Amit P Mehta to force Google to remove Chrome and end practices that allow the search engine giant to maintain its "illegal monopoly", as ruled by the court last year. The proposal further said that the tech giant must "promptly and fully divest Chrome, along with any assets or services necessary to successfully complete the divestiture, to a buyer approved by the Plaintiffs in their sole discretion, subject to terms that the Court and Plaintiffs approve."

Furthermore, the government said, due to Google's illegal conduct it has become "an economic goliath" that disrupts the marketplace, no matter what its competitors do, and the tech giant always wins, maintaining its monopoly.

The proposal mirrors Judge Mehta's landmark ruling made in August 2024, which states that Google illegally maintains its monopoly by paying web browsers and smartphone manufacturers to include Google Chrome in their devices. In 2023, evidence showed that Google paid $26.3 billion in 2021 for these arrangements.

The Department of Justice stated that Google, with its power, has robbed its consumers and other businesses and denied the fundamental right to choose among competing services.

Interestingly, Judge Mehta found that about 70 per cent of the searches made in the US happen only via portals where Google is the default search engine. Moreover, the tech giant's revenue-sharing agreements with other companies make it difficult for other search engine rivals to compete.