US Justice Department Still Wants Google To Sell Off Google Chrome: Here's The Reason Why

Hyderabad: The Justice Department of the United States of America is reiterating its demand for Google to sell off its Chrome web browser. The request has been put forward as the California-based tech giant has been accused of monopolising the digital advertising market, leading competitors not to get a chance to perform in the market and bring out innovations. Moreover, Google has been increasing the cost for advertisers to showcase their ads via Google's various ad tools. Interestingly, the Trump administration is also continuing the Biden administration's aggressive approach to bring down the monopoly of technology giants.
In the court filing, the Department of Justice (or DOJ) requested Judge Amit P Mehta to force Google to remove Chrome and end practices that allow the search engine giant to maintain its "illegal monopoly", as ruled by the court last year. The proposal further said that the tech giant must "promptly and fully divest Chrome, along with any assets or services necessary to successfully complete the divestiture, to a buyer approved by the Plaintiffs in their sole discretion, subject to terms that the Court and Plaintiffs approve."
Furthermore, the government said, due to Google's illegal conduct it has become "an economic goliath" that disrupts the marketplace, no matter what its competitors do, and the tech giant always wins, maintaining its monopoly.
The proposal mirrors Judge Mehta's landmark ruling made in August 2024, which states that Google illegally maintains its monopoly by paying web browsers and smartphone manufacturers to include Google Chrome in their devices. In 2023, evidence showed that Google paid $26.3 billion in 2021 for these arrangements.
The Department of Justice stated that Google, with its power, has robbed its consumers and other businesses and denied the fundamental right to choose among competing services.
Interestingly, Judge Mehta found that about 70 per cent of the searches made in the US happen only via portals where Google is the default search engine. Moreover, the tech giant's revenue-sharing agreements with other companies make it difficult for other search engine rivals to compete.
Notably, the DOJ wants Google to stop entering into paid agreements with companies such as Apple, Mozilla, and smartphone manufacturers to make Chrome the default search engine. The Justice Department also wants the court to force the company to allow rival search engines to display Google's results and access its data for a decade.
Changes by the DOJ from its Early Proposals to Google
The DOJ has revised its earlier proposal to Google. It now wants the company to notify federal and state officials before proceeding with AI investments rather than divesting its AI products, as requested earlier.
On Friday, the California-based tech company filed its own proposal. In the proposal, the company suggests allowing paid agreements for prime placement of a search engine but with less restrictive agreements which will allow other search engines to compete for placement on smartphones and browsers.
Peter Schottenfels, Google spokesperson, said, "The government's proposals would harm America's consumers, economy and national security," in a statement.
Moreover, Kent Walker, Chief Legal Officer, Google, previously mentioned the government proposal as a "radical interventionist agenda" that would risk the privacy and security of millions of American citizens and also hamper innovation.
The competing proposals are scheduled to be heard by Judge Mehta in April. Notably, Google has already indicated to appeal to whatever solution the court orders.